Richter named new county clerk

When Jackson County Clerk Kathy Mick steps down from her post at the end of March, longtime assistant clerk Kristie Richter will step in to take her place.

“I’m a little nervous, but I’m excited,” said Richter, who has worked in the county clerk’s office in the Jackson County Courthouse for more than two decades.

Mick, who has held the county clerk’s position for 30 years and has worked for Jackson County for 44 years, said she has confidence that Richter will do an excellent job.

“She’s got the basics down,” Mick said of Richter. “I think she’ll be able to get it done.”

Richter received the unanimous approval of the Jackson County Republican Party, which held a special election convention on Monday to determine Mick’s successor, since Mick’s retirement comes in the middle of a four-year term — her eighth — to which she was elected in 2020. Richter will serve the remainder of Mick’s current term.

“With her years of experience already, I am confident that Kristie will do a fine job as our new county clerk,” said Matt DeVader, Jackson County Republican Party chairman.

A native of Havensville, Richter came to Jackson County after marrying Pat Richter, who also works at the Jackson County Courthouse. Together, they have six children and four great-grandchildren.

Richter began working for the county in 1995, starting at the Jackson County Appraiser’s Office, then transferring to the county clerk’s office in October 1999, saying she made the move because she wanted to work with Mick.

After Mick announced her impending retirement earlier this month, Richter put her name in the running to take over when Mick leaves. She was the only one to do so, it was noted.

“I know the majority of everything that happens in the office,” Richter said. “I started with payroll, then moved to accounts payable and some of the tax stuff… It’s going to be a new challenge.”

The biggest challenge that Richter said she sees in the years ahead will center on elections.

“With everyone questioning the legitimacy of elections, I just want people to know that Jackson County has no faults in that respect. We test and retest and retest, before and after elections. Elections are only held once or twice a year, but they’re a big part of the job.”

