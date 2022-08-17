Pride of Hoyt Days this weekend

What began in 1986 to mark the centennial of Hoyt has continued to grow over the years into a celebration of the southern Jackson County community.

This year’s Pride of Hoyt Days, the 35th-annual town festival scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20, promises to keep the celebratory spirit going, according to Nancy Bailey, president of the committee that organizes the annual festival, held in Hoyt City Park.

Many events associated with the festival will be back this year, including the sand volleyball tournament, car show, quilt display, the community fried chicken dinner and the parade, which Bailey said will be led by grand marshal Vicki Gilliland, a longtime resident of Hoyt who has been active in a number of community activities and organizations.

“She’s been a part of our community for many, many, many years,” Bailey said of Gilliland. “The committee felt that she had been a presence in the community, helping with all kinds of different organizations, and that she was deserving of the recognition this year.”

Also being recognized in the parade is Royal Valley cross-country coach Dustin Gunter, who overcame a traumatic brain injury in childhood to become an award-winning runner, participating in the U.S. Paralympics this summer.

“We’re recognizing him as an inspiration for all that he’s overcome,” Bailey said.

Pride of Hoyt Days returned to the community last year after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, and people were “thrilled to be out and away from the COVID stuff,” Bailey said.

“This year will be better, because people are going to be out and about and glad that the COVID thing is over, for the most part,” she added.

Although there are some parts of the festival that require registration, such as the sand volleyball tournament and the softball tournament, most of the activities are “just show up” events, Bailey said.

The schedule of events for this year’s festival includes:

* 7 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Breakfast at the community building, located in the city park.

* 7 a.m.-7 p.m.: Silent auction at the community building.

* 7 a.m.: Registration for a “color run,” which begins at 7:30 a.m.

* 8 a.m.: Sand volleyball tournament begins.

* 8 a.m.: Softball tournament begins.

* 9 a.m.: Horseshoe tournament begins.

* 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Music in the park provided by DJ Jay Diamond.

* 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Car show.

* 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Inflatables (free access).

* 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Art show and quilt display in the community building.

* 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Model railroad display in the community building.

* 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Food, craft and product vendors.

* 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Petting zoo, provided by Gary Baldridge.

* 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Dream Prospecting gold-panning experience.

* 11 a.m.: Cornhole tournament begins.

* 12 p.m.-3 p.m.: Dunk tank.

* 12 p.m.: RVHS dance team performance.

* 4 p.m.: Parade. Entries must be lined up in the RVHS parking lot by 3:30 p.m.

* 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: Fried chicken dinner in the community building.

The festival concludes at 10 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 21, with a community church service in the community building.

Bailey also noted that the Pride of Hoyt Days committee is inviting people to become new members.

“We’ve got a good committee working, and we could always use new volunteers to come in and give us some new ideas,” she said. “There’s lots going on in our community, if people will just step up and take an interest.”

For more information, contact Bailey at (785) 986-6758 or Amy Klotz at (785) 554-5728.