Plea deals noted, sentencing set in Walmart thefts

Three Missouri residents charged with several thefts from different department stores in a four-state area, including the Walmart in Holton, will face sentencing in mid-June on reduced charges, it was reported in Jackson County District Court.

Raven A. Neece, 36, and Joshua B. Thigpen, 31, each pleaded no contest to charges of felony theft and illegal possession of theft detection device removers during separate arraignment hearings on Friday in district court.

A third member of the alleged theft ring, Karly L. Barnes, 24, of Kansas City, Mo., also pleaded no contest to charges of felony theft and obstruction of official duty during her arraignment hearing that same day.

All three, who remain at the Jackson County Detention Center, were scheduled for sentencing on June 15 by District Court Judge Norbert Marek.

