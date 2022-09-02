Morse outlines, praises work of county's dispatchers

Public safety dispatchers are the “true first responders” to any emergency in Jackson County and are “the vital link between those in need and emergency services,” according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

Sheriff Morse and Undersheriff Darrel Chapman recently presented an annual report to the Jackson County Commissioners. Part of that report highlighted the important role of dispatchers, which have been difficult positions to fill this past year.

“The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office communications division is the central answering point for 911 in Jackson County,” Morse said. “The communications center dispatches for five law enforcement agencies, eight fire departments and two Emergency Management Services (EMS).”

In 2021, the communications center dispatched more than 25,000 incidents, which included law enforcement, fire and EMS calls, according to the report. The sheriff’s office received 4,108 911 calls last year.

In addition to answering phones and dispatching calls, dispatchers also assist individuals who visit the sheriff’s office needing help.

The dispatchers also hold the warrants for Jackson County District Court.

“There are about 1,150 Jackson County District Court warrants that are outstanding,” Sheriff Morse said. “Dispatchers have to confirm whether a warrant is valid when a law enforcement officer encounters a fugitive. When the California Highway Patrol stops a subject and finds that they have a Jackson County warrant, Jackson County dispatchers must confirm whether the warrant is valid or not.”

Dispatchers also enter stolen items and missing people into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system. The dispatchers must then confirm when those stolen items or missing persons are found, Morse said.

Jackson County’s communications center is also the statewide hub for Wildlife, Park and Tourism. The Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s Operation Game Thief hotline is answered at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for the entire state.

