McKee retires after 26-year career with the city

“I wanted to leave the community in better shape than I found it.”

That’s what Kerwin McKee, who retired effective Monday from the City of Holton after 26 years of service — first as codes enforcement officer and finishing as city manager — listed as his ultimate goal for his years in city government.

McKee, who has served as Holton’s city manager since August of 2016, believes he has played a role in doing just that, certainly in terms of the city’s economic growth.

“When I started, the corridor on U.S. Highway 75 didn’t have the 7-Eleven, it didn’t have the Super 8, it didn’t have the addition to the Red Roof Inn - there’s been a lot of growth, and it’s been good,” he said. “Plus, we do have some housing started on Banner Road, and that’s good.”

McKee lamented that his retirement, announced this past February, came too soon to see two goals reached that had begun on his watch in recent years — but he’s nevertheless happy that the city will fulfill those goals in the near future.

“I do kind of regret not being able to be here when the new fire engine comes,” he said, noting that “supply chain issues” are delying the arrival of a new “first-out” fire engine with a 109-foot aerial ladder.

Another goal he said he’s proud to have helped the city achieve is the Banner Road reconstruction project, even though that work is scheduled for this summer.

Those goals didn’t exist when McKee graduated from Holton High School in 1975.

“Right after high school, I had no idea what I was going to do,” he said.

