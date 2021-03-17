Mayetta sales tax increase approved by city voters

Mayetta’s city sales tax will be increased by half a percentage point following yesterday’s special election, in which city electors voted to increase the sales tax, it has been reported.

According to unofficial election results, the vote count was 21-5 in favor of increasing the city’s sales tax to 1.5 percent, effective April 1, to help pay back a 20-year loan through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to cover the cost of extending a new sewer line to the new Dollar General store that is currently under construction at Mayetta’s western city limits.

Sewer line extension costs have been estimated at $396,517, it was reported. Mayetta Mayor Jonathan Wimer has also stated that if revenues generated by the sales tax exceed the annual payment on the KDHE loan, those revenues will be used for other purposes in the city, such as sidewalk and street improvements.

The half-percent sales tax will be added to the city’s existing one-percent sales tax, which has been in effect since July of 2011. It was noted that the existing sales tax was approved on a 17-15 vote in a special election held in April of that year.

The sales tax addition will be handled as an ongoing sales tax without a “sunset” date after the sewer line extension project is eventually paid off, it was reported.

A total of 26 voters, or about 13 percent of the city’s 199 registered voters, participated in the election, with 23 voters casting ballots yesterday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and three voting in advance at the Jackson County Clerk’s office. The results will be finalized by Jackson County Commission canvass on Monday, March 15, it was reported.