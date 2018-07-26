Limit fireworks, citizen suggests

At the request of a Holton resident who raised concerns on how fireworks affect pets and military veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the Holton City Commission has pledged to look into possibly reducing the number of days that fireworks may be discharged within the city limits.

During the commission’s regular meeting on Monday, commissioners met with Diane Gruver, who had written commissioners prior to the meeting about cutting the number of days that firecrackers, shells and other Class C fireworks may be “shot off” in the city.

At present, the city’s window for fireworks discharge runs from June 27 to July 5, which is the same as the state’s window for Class C fireworks sales, Holton City Manager Kerwin McKee said. While cities can set dates and times for fireworks discharge by ordinance, the state’s sale window cannot be changed.

