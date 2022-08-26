Jackson County's cities put ARPA funds to good use

Cities in Jackson County are putting American Rescue Plan Act funds - available through the county - to good use, it has been reported.

Last February, the Jackson County Commissioners announced that each city was eligible to receive up to $25,000 in ARPA funds through the county. The county has received a total of $2,558,312 in ARPA funding.

During recent county commission meetings, the commissioners received letters from city officials at Hoyt, Mayetta and Netawaka outlining how the funds will be spent in those cities. The letters are required for the cities to receive the funds.

The Hoyt City Council reported that it plans to spend the funds to establish an emergency shelter at the community building. The funds will be used for structural improvements to the building and to purchase cots, water and food rations for citizens in the event the shelter is necessary.

If any funds are leftover, they will be used to improve structures in the city park.

Mayetta officials reported that they plan on using the funds to replenish the city’s sewer fund after funds were recently spent to remove sludge from the city’s sewage facility. The city hired a company to remove the sludge to remain compliant with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The commissioners also received a letter from Netawaka officials stating that the city council will use the $25,000 for improvements to the city’s wastewater system.

