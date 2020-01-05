Jackson County reopening strategy mirrors governor's plan

Jackson County's plan for reopening its economy closely mirrors the plan issued on Thursday by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly for the state.

But the county plan, issued on Friday by Jackson Health Officer Angela Reith, adds two specifics for businesses that serve "prepared food or drink," including restaurants, bars and convenience stores.

The state plan allows for most businesses to reopen on Monday, May 4 - when Gov. Kelly's statewide "stay at home" order expires - following guidance by the state of Kansas, with businesses prohibited from opening listed in the state's guidance document.

Jackson County's plan adds the following two specifics for businesses that serve prepared food or drink:

* Businesses shall cease self-service of unpackaged food or drink, such as salad bars, buffets and fountain drink stations.

* Restaurants shall maintain "adequate physical distancing" of six feet between tables and dining groups.

Non-essential travel is still discouraged, and use of cloth masks in public settings, as well as staying home except when conducting "essential functions," is still encouraged. The 10-person limit on "mass gatherings" remains in place.

More on the county's plan for reopening will appear in the next edition of The Holton Recorder, available Wednesday, May 6.