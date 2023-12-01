Jackson County Clerk Kathy Mick announces retirement

Jackson County Clerk Kathy Mick has announced that she will retire at the end of March after serving as clerk for 30 years.

Mick was first elected to the position of county clerk in 1992 and took office in January 1993.

She has worked in the county clerk’s office for a total of 44 years, starting as a part-time employee during her sophomore year of high school in 1978. She worked part-time after school and then full-time during the summer months, she said.

Mick graduated from Holton High School in 1981 and began working full-time at the clerk’s office shortly thereafter.

At that time, her aunt, Edna Brock, was serving as the Jackson County Clerk.

In 1992, she ran a successful campaign for the county clerk seat against Karen Parrett, who was serving as the clerk at the time, Mick has been re-elected, and run unopposed, every four years, and is in the middle of serving her eighth term.

Mick said that, to her knowledge, she is the longest serving elected official in the county’s history.

“What I always like about it – and it’s also probably the downfall – was that you never knew what you were going do to that day,” Mick said of being county clerk. “It has been a different job every day. No day has ever been the same.”

Mick said the job allowed her to raise her family, which includes two daughters, and take care of her parents when they were ill.

“It was an awful good job for someone without a college education,” she said.

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select Jan. 4, 2023 under “E-Editions.”