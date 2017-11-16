Home / News / Hospital expansion proposed

Hospital expansion proposed

Thu, 11/16/2017 - 10:41 holtonadmin
Tax credits available to donors
by Ali Holcomb

Those who donate to Holton Community Hospital’s proposed emergency room and inpatient care expansion and remodeling project are eligible to receive a state tax credit, it has been announced.

HCH, in conjunction with the Holton Community Hospital Foundation, has recently been awarded a tax credit application in order to sell state income tax credits to those who donate to the hospital’s remodeling project.

The hospital is receiving $213,000 in tax credits through the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Community Services Tax Credit Program.

Tax credits will be offered for qualified contributions of $250 or more received between Sept. 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2018, it was reported.

Donors, including businesses and individuals, will receive a tax credit equal to 70 percent of the amount they contribute, it was reported. A donation of $1,000 would equal a $700 tax credit, for example.

Each donor must fill out a tax credit application in order to receive the credit, it was reported.

Since the HCH Foundation is a non-profit, 501c3, all donations are tax deductible, and the full amount of the contribution may also be claimed on the donor’s federal income tax as a donation to a charitable organization.

The $213,000 tax credit the hospital has received is expected to raise $305,000 for the project. 

