Governor's tour promotes "Prosperity" and new mural in Holton

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly visited Holton last Friday morning as part of her “Prosperity On The Plains” tour. Gov. Kelly spent time at More Than Lemons and viewed the new mural on the north exterior wall of the Jackson County Museum.

Gov. Kelly joined Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce leaders to tour More Than Lemons on the east side of the Square and visit with owners April and John Lemon.

April presented Gov. Kelly with a glass orb designed as a sunflower and explained the Watch Your Glass orb scavenger hunt being held in Jackson County this summer.

She then invited Gov. Kelly to paint on a community canvas that was on display at the recent art walk and will continue to be painted on by community members in the future.

Gov. Kelly then viewed the Lemon Lofts apartments above the building, which were remodeled by John and are available to rent.

“I’m visiting with entrepreneurs across Kansas because small businesses power our economy and have helped drive our record-breaking economic success,” Gov. Kelly said. “Thank you to Holton veteran and small business owner April Lemon for taking the time to talk about what my administration can do to help businesses like hers grow and succeed.”

During the tour of the lofts, Gov. Kelly highlighted the affordable housing tax credit, which helps people restore the second stories of buildings, such as the Lemon Lofts, “making them living spaces instead of storage for pigeons.”

“It’s important for Holton to continue to restore second stories around the Square,” Gov. Kelly said. “It’ll add to the vibrancy of the Square.”

Gov. Kelly then walked to the new mural on the north side of the Jackson County Museum.

Jackson County was recently awarded $8,400 in state funds through the Rural Mural and Public Art Program for a new mural project in the county.

At the mural, Gov. Kelly met with muralist Lindsey Kernodle and Suzette McCord-Rogers of the Jackson County Tourism Council.

Gov. Kelly has been visiting with small businesses owners throughout the state as part of the prosperity tour.

“We’re doing a lot of good things, and it’s important that they (small business owners) know we’re doing those and that support is available to them. I also think it’s important to recognize that they are the lifeblood of our state,” she said. “Ninety-nine percent of all our businesses are small businesses. They employ over half of Kansans. I think it’s important that we recognize them and continue to support them.”

