Gov. Laura Kelly (center) recognized the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation for its efforts to vaccinate members of the Nation and Jackson County residents. Gov. Kelly is shown above with members of the Tribal Council and Kristina Simmons, health center administrator (front row, at right). Tribal council members include Camilla Chouteau (front row, at left) and (back row, from left) Chairman Joseph Rupnick, Zach Pahmahmie, William Evans, Raphael Wahwassuck, Tony Wahweotten and Wade Pahmahmie.

Gov. Kelly praises Nation's vaccine efforts

Wed, 04/07/2021 - 16:19 holtonadmin
by Ali Holcomb

The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation’s efforts to vaccinate members of the Nation, as well as Royal Valley teachers and Jackson County residents, against COVID-19 were praised by Gov. Laura Kelly, who visited the PBP Health Center on Monday.

“This is the way it’s supposed to work - people partnering with others to take care of people as a whole,” Gov. Kelly said of the Nation’s expanding COVID-19 vaccination clinic. “This is a great model.”

Gov. Kelly met with health center staff and members of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Council at the health center, located at 11400 158th Rd., that morning and received a tour of the vaccine clinic.

In December, health center personnel began administrating the vaccine to Nation members and their families. 

The PBP Health Center began partnering with the Jackson County Health Department earlier this month to vaccinate 97 Royal Valley staff members in addition to other county residents, it was reported. 

Last Friday, March 26, the health center vaccinated 179 county residents during a walk-in vaccination clinic open to any county resident age 16 or older.

As of Friday, the health center has administrated a total of 3,259 vaccinations, it was reported. A total of 1,278 people have received both doses of the vaccine and 703 people have received their first dose.

