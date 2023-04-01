Funds beings raised for new water slides at Holton Pool

Even though most Holton-area residents have been concerned with how to stay warm in recent days, Holton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Reichle and the Jackson County Community Foundation are hoping some will give Holton’s municipal swimming pool some thought this winter.

The recently-established “Beautify Holton” fund, established by Reichle and Jessica Rogers along with community foundation leaders, has so far raised more than $16,000 toward the purchase of a water slide at the city pool — a drive that began with a donation of more than $8,000 from a local business owner and augmented through the foundation’s “Giving Day” this past October.

“Since Robert Dieckmann’s been the mayor of Holton, he’s wanted a slide at the pool this whole time,” Reichle said. “We’re not looking to go in and put any new taxes on citizens to try to get a new pool, so we’re working with the pool that we have. If we could put two new slides in, that would bring us up to date.”

At the present time, Reichle said the fund has just about enough money to pay for a smaller water slide, perhaps six or eight feet tall, for placement at the pool.

“An eight-foot water slide would be just about $20,000, and that’s with us installing it,” he said.

Eventually, Reichle said he would like to see a larger slide installed at the deep end of the pool — something like a 20-foot water slide that would cost about $65,000.

Foundation representative Carly Fletcher said the “Beautify Holton” fund was established with the placement of two slides at the pool in mind, a goal that she said could be accomplished sometime in 2023 if more donations are received.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.