First 50 daily pool passes free every day through July 31

Two local businesses have offered to cover the first 50 admission fees on Wednesdays and Thursdays through the end of July at Holton’s municipal swimming pool in Rafters Park — and that means the first 50 people who come to the pool any day of the week will be admitted free.

GNB Holton has offered to cover the first 50 passes to the pool on Wednesdays and Barrow Tooling Systems has announced that it will cover the first 50 passes on Thursdays.

With the commitments of those two businesses, the first 50 visitors to the pool on any day of the week will be admitted free until Sunday, July 31. Additional businesses are invited to help cover a day also, as there is no limit to the number of businesses that can participate.

It’s the second year for the pool sponsorships, which began last year when Zwonitzer Propane announced that it would pay for the first 50 swimmers’ admissions on Sundays during the month of July after business owners Daymon and Kim DeVader learned that businesses in Iola and Humboldt were doing something similar for their swimming pools.

Other businesses followed suit, and as a result, the first 50 admissions on all seven days of the week through the month of July were covered.

This year, the first 50 admissions each day through the end of July are covered by the following businesses:

• Sundays: Zwonitzer Propane.

• Mondays: Sullivan Construction.

• Tuesdays: The Farmers State Bank.

• Wednesdays: GNB Holton.

• Thursdays: Barrow Tooling Systems.

• Fridays: Giant Communications.

• Saturdays: The Holton Recorder.

Additional businesses interested in volunteering to help cover pool admission fees are encouraged to contact David Powls at The Recorder by calling (785) 364-3141.

Holton’s municipal swimming pool, located in Rafters Park, is open daily to the public from noon to 5 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. set aside for adult swimming.