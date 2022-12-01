County workers get ARPA pay bonus

Both full and part-time county employees have received a “one-time, premium pay bonus” for their efforts as essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been reported.

The Jackson County Commissioners recently approved a motion to utilize American Rescue Plan Act funds for the bonuses.

A total of 117 full-time employees received $1,000 each and 14 part-time employees received $500 each. The bonuses totaled $124,000, it has been reported.

The bonuses are for “maintaining the continuity of operations and essential services through the pandemic,” which qualifies under ARPA stipulations, it has been reported.

Jackson County is expected to receive a total of $2,558,312 in ARPA funding, it was reported.

Eligible uses of the ARPA funds include:

* Responding to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19 or its negative economic impact, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits and aid to impacted industries, such as tourism and hospitality.

* Providing bonuses for essential workers.

* Replacing lost public sector revenue. These funds could be used to provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced due to the pandemic.

* Investing in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

