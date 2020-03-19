County resident tests positive for COVID-19

A Jackson County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Jackson County Health Department. This is the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in the county.

Angie Reith, Jackson County Health Officer, said her office was notified last night (Wednesday) by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment that a county resident had tested positive for the virus.

The individual is in isolation and following the recommendations of health officials. Staff at the county health office immediately began working on identifying people who had contact with this individual last evening, it was reported.

“We continue to recommend that persons who have symptoms associated with a respiratory illness stay home and call your medical provider if your symptoms require medical attention,” Reith said. “Our office continues to collaborate with the health care providers in our community. We highly encourage all people to follow the recommendations of KDHE and CDC regarding social distancing. These measures will help us slow the spread of this virus in our community.”