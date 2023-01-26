Commissioners continue to research solar farm regulations

The Jackson County Commissioners continue to research regulations regarding commercial solar projects in an effort to “do what’s best for the entire county,” according to Commissioner Keith Kelly.

Commissioners Kelly, along with Commissioners Dan Brenner and Mark Pruett, addressed several members of the public during their meeting on Tuesday afternoon this week regarding a large solar farm being proposed near Delia by NextEra Energy of Florida.

County resident Mitchell Nicol and Matt Wheeler of KansaSolar, a local residential and commercial solar company out of Holton, met with the commissioners and asked them about the county’s role in the proposed solar field and their timeline for adopting any new regulations regarding solar energy.

“We’re just trying to research regulations to see if it makes sense for the county,” Commissioner Kelly said of the solar farm. “As commissioners, we have a responsibility to all 13,000-plus people who live here. There are people who want this and people who don’t want this. If it does happen, we want to make sure we have regulations that are good for everybody.”

Commissioner Kelly said the commissioners do not have a “hidden agenda” regarding the solar farm.

“We’re not going to spend money on it. We’re also not here to determine whether solar is viable or not,” he said.

Commissioner Pruett said that proposed plans for a solar farm have not been presented to the commission and that they continue to research the issue.

“We’re not going to jump in headfirst,” Commissioner Pruett said.

Commissioner Brenner said that the commissioners continue to reach out to other resources regarding solar energy and are listening to both sides of the issue.

Wheeler discussed the many benefits of solar energy and why Jackson County is ideal for a solar project.

“Kansas ranks fourth or fifth in the United States for sun production,” Wheeler said. “We have flat land and low population, which is perfect for solar.”

Wheeler said that NextEra is eager to establish solar projects in Kansas and that the county, as a whole, could benefit.

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select Jan. 18, 2023 under “E-Editions.”