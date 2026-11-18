Some Jackson County residents say they feel caught in the middle of a dispute between county and Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation officials after the county commissioners announced they would stop maintaining roads and bridges within the reservation’s boundaries beginning Nov. 1.

Six property owners and Brenda Adkins, general manager for Rural Water District #3, attended Monday’s county commission meeting to express concerns about the decision.

Two weeks ago, the commissioners sent letters to affected property owners notifying them that the county would no longer maintain roads near their properties because they fall within the reservation’s 11-square-mile boundaries. They said the decision was due to budgetary constraints.

At Monday’s meeting, Ben Ehrhart, Bob Phillips, Larry Gerhardt and Adkins each spoke.

Ehrhart asked whether the county’s decision could technically be considered abandonment.

“It’s no different than what was done many years ago on the majority of the roads on the reservation, which are currently under tribal maintenance,” Commissioner Keith Kelly said.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.