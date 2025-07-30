It's time to enroll students!

The new school year is fast approaching, and it’s time for Jackson County-area families to start thinking about enrolling their kids in school if they haven’t already.

The first day of school for the 2025-26 school year is Wednesday, Aug. 13 at Jackson Heights and Thursday, Aug. 14 at Holton and Royal Valley. The Recorder will publish its annual back-to-school edition in the near future.

Holton USD 336 is looking at online-only enrollment this year as a way “to help cut out unneeded expenses” with in-person enrollment, although appointments may be made for in-person enrollments, according to the district’s Web site.

Online enrollment for students in the Holton district began July 6 and will continue through the start of the new school year, but parents may contact the district office to set up an in-person appointment time prior to Saturday, Aug. 2. Parents who wish to enroll their children this way may contact Samantha Miller at the district office at (785) 364-3650, ext. 1414, to set up an appointment time.

Parents and guardians of new students in the district are also encouraged to contact Miller at that number for assistance in online registration and enrollment, and parents and guardians of returning students may also contact Miller for assistance with setting up their parent portal information if they need help.

More information on Holton’s enrollment process is available online at www.holtonks.net/o/holton-usd-336/page/enrollment

Holton’s school opening ad includes all important dates on the school calendar and the names of all administrators and board members.

Fees for the school year in the Holton district include $45 for textbook fees for all students and $30 for students in seventh through 12th grades who participate in extracurricular activities. Special fees may be required for students who take classes requiring special equipment and materials, it was reported.

Breakfast costs in the district, per meal, are $2.10 for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade sand $2.95 for adults. Lunch prices per meal are $2.95 for students in kindergarten through middle school, $3.15 for high school students and $4.10 for adults.

Open in-person enrollment dates are scheduled in the Jackson Heights and Royal Valley districts for this year, although Jackson Heights will aalso offer an online enrollment option; more information may be found online by visiting www.jhcobras.net/article/2315981 and clicking “Back To School Newsletter.”

In-person enrollment at Jackson Heights will be conducted from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 4 at the elementary school commons for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade and at the middle and high school office for students in seventh through 12th grades.

Fees for the school year at Jackson Heights include $50 for textbook fees for all students, $20 per device for computer insurance, $30 per high school class for vocational fees and $50 for rental of school-owned musical instruments.

Breakfast costs in the district, per meal, are $1.55 for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, $1.65 for students in seventh through 12th grade and $2.65 for adults. Lunch prices per meal are $2.70 for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, $2.90 for students in seventh through 12th grade and $4.15 for adults.

The Jackson Heights school opening ad includes the names of all teachers, administrators, board members, support staff and bus drivers.

At Royal Valley, a “one-stop” enrollment for all returning students will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1 at Royal Valley High School in Hoyt.

Students new to the district will enroll from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4 at their individual school buildings, including the elementary and high schools in Hoyt and the middle school in Mayetta. Visit www.rv337.com for more information.

Breakfast costs in the Royal Valley district are $2.10 for students in kindergarten through fourth grade, $2.25 for students in fifth grade through high school and $3 for adults. Lunch prices are $3.15 for kindergarten through fourth grade, $3.30 for fifth grade through high school, $4.75 for adults and $1.15 for “a la carte” meals for fifth grade through high school.

The Royal Valley school opening ad includes names oof all teachers and staff members and the school calendar’s important dates.

Free meal applications are available to all students; please check with your respective school districts for more information.