Outside of a few cakes, pies and salads, Janice Schweigen says she’s got the food and the volunteer help she needs to make the 41st-annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner a success.

“We might need a couple more volunteers to help speed things along, but so far, what we’ve got, I think we’re going to be OK with,” said Schweigen, who’s been in charge of the annual Thanksgiving dinner since 2019.

This year’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Thursday — Thanksgiving Day — at the Evangel Church Family Life Center for those who would like to come and have a dinner of turkey with all the trimmings in person.

Those who would like to have their Thanksgiving dinner delivered have until noon on Wednesday, Nov. 25 to contact Schweigen at (785) 851-4106 to place an order.

Anyone who’d like to donate salads or desserts, which are still needed, may also call Schweigen at that number to pledge some food.

“We’re still shy 10 pies, 12 cakes, 15 vegetable salads and 12 Jell-O and fruit salads,” she said. “We’ve got everything else.”

There are plenty of volunteers to help get the dinners served, and Schweigen said that includes a few delivery drivers who will take dinners out to those who can’t make it to the Family Life Center.

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