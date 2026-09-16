Constitutional amendment on November ballot

During the Nov. 3 general election, Kansas voters will be asked to decide to amend the state constitution to explicitly require U.S. citizenship in order to vote in Kansas elections.

State lawmakers approved House Concurrent Resolution 5004 last spring, sending the proposed amendment to voters this fall.

Rep. Pat Proctor of Leavenworth, one of the sponsors of the resolution, stopped by The Holton Recorder office last week.

“There is nothing in our Kansas constitution that actually says you must be a U.S. citizen to vote,” Proctor said. “The way our constitution is written, it says ‘every’ citizen can vote. Not ‘only’ citizens can vote.”

Section 1 of Article 5 of the state constitution currently states that “every citizen of the United States who has attained the age of 18 and who resides in the voting area in which he or she seeks to vote shall be deemed a qualified elector.”

Kansas statutes require U.S. citizenship for voter registration and makes it a felony for a noncitizen to vote.

Proctor said the current language leaves a potential loophole and that the amendment was proposed to “plug it.”

A “yes” vote for the amendment would change the constitutional language to state “No person shall be deemed a qualified elector unless such person is a citizen of the United States, has attained the age of 18, and unless a residency exception applies to such person, resides in the voting area in which such person seeks to vote.”

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