The Williams sisters - Hannah and Abby – are continuing their college volleyball careers this season on different teams.

Last season, the sisters played together on the same team at Highland Community College and were dorm roommates.

This season, Hannah is playing for the Statesmen at William Penn University at Oskaloosa, Iowa (jersey No. 20) while Abby is in her second season with HCC (jersey No. 7).

Hannah is a 2017 graduate of Jackson Heights High School and a 2019 graduate of HCC. She played volleyball two seasons for the Lady Scotties. She is majoring in business management and accounting.

Abby is a 2018 graduate of Jackson Heights High School and is in her second year at HCC where she is interested in becoming a dental hygenist but may continue her education at a four-year college. The Lady Scotties are currently ranked in the top 10 of the NJCAA DII volleyball poll.

The girls are the daughters of Frank and Sonya Williams of Netawaka and the granddaughters of Aletha Williams of Holton, Millie Mowry of Topeka and Ed and Connie Garrison of Topeka.