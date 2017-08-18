Wildcats will battle for Big 7 dominance and more

The Holton football team is coming off another impressive season that saw the team compete deep into the Class 4A-DII playoffs and finish as Sub-State runner-op late in November. Overall, the Wildcats were 7-5 last season and 6-2 in the Big Seven League.

The Wildcats are led by head coach Brooks Barta, now in his 22nd season at HHS. Barta’s coaching record at HHS is 209-41 and includes three state championships (2003, 2005 and 2012) and four state runner-ups (1998, 1999, 2010 and 2015).

Assistant coaches are Joe Purcell, Mark Middlemist, Alex Bartel, Brian Meerphol and Matt Hundley and LD Fletcher, also helps out with the team.

Coach Barta reports the following offensive and defensive line returning seniors:

*Clay Baumgartner, 6-2, 270 pounds.

*Kyle Tannahill, 6-3, 260.

Baumgartner and Tannahill have starting experience, coach Barta said.

Coach Barta said senior tight end Dylan Aeschliman, 6-1, 200, returns.

Barta said senior Mason Strader returns at quarterback to spearhead the team’s wishbone offense and senior AJ Haussler, 6-0, 175.

