Wildcats, Panthers win sub-state tournaments

Two Jackson County high school basketball teams brought home the championship trophy from their respective sub-state basketball tournaments recently.

Holton High School boys celebrated their 60-56 win over Wamego on Friday to claim their Class 4A sub-state trophy and a state berth. Shown from left to right in the Wildcat team photo are team members Tyson Snyder, Ashton Schrick (partially hidden), Kyler Rose, Jake Zeller, Blake Mulroy, Matt Lierz (partially hidden), Kale Purcell, Logan Dieckmann, Canon Karn, Jace Boswell, Reese Holaday, Charlie Gilliland and Kobe Black.

Royal Valley High School’s boys celebrated a 39-31 win over Marysville on Saturday to punch their ticket to the Class 3A state tournament. The Panther team photo includes, front row, from left: Daniel Coleman, Antonio Hopkins, Jake Kelly, Omar Higine, Treyson Murata, manager Albert Tinajero and Conner Hammes. Back row, from left: Jase Wege, coach Chris Brown, Ian Torres, KJ Miller, Brady Klotz, Nahcs Wahwassuck, Mason Thomas, Cole Dressman, Luke Boyden, coach Glenn O’Neil and coach Nathan Smith.

Both the Wildcats and the Panthers lost in the state quarterfinals.

(Click arrow to view both photos)