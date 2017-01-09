Wheeler pre-season all-conference pick

Holton High School alumnus and Ottawa University football tight end Dylan Wheeler of Mayetta, shown in the photo at right, has been named to the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) pre-season football team for the 2017 football season, it was reported.

A 6’3, 240-pound junior at Ottawa, Wheeler is among 19 seniors, eight juniors, and three sophomores on the KCAC pre-season team, chosen by KCAC head football coaches. He also played at Highland Community College following his graduation from HHS in 2014.

During his years at HHS, Wheeler was a four-year letterman in football and basketball and also earned letters in baseball and track for the Wildcats. He was part of the Wildcat football team that won the Class 4A Division II state football championship.

While playing defensive end for the HCC Scotties, he appeared in nine games and picked up four tackles and two sacks. He moved to tight end during his sophomore season at OU, earning Honorable Mention All-KCAC honors and finishing the season with one receiving touchdown and 109 yards on 10 receptions in five games.

Wheeler is the son of Matt and Jennifer Wheeler and Jenny and Marc Degenhardt. He is currenty studying engineering at OU.

The Braves will open their 2017 season at home against Northwestern College. That game is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at Peoples Bank Field in Ottawa.