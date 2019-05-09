Wetmore Volleyball Preview 2019

The Wetmore High School girls volleyball team has all nine of its letterwinners back from last year’s team that went 6-8 in the Twin Valley League (eighth place out of 13 teams) and 12-24 overall.

The Lady Cards won their first game at regionals last season and then lost to Centralia, the eventual Class 1A State Champion team.

Lady Cardinal head coach Cindy Osterhaus is now in her fourth year as the team’s head coach and assistant coach Connie Hutfles is back with the team also.

Returning letterwinners are: seniors Madison Boeckman, Savannah Stallbaumer, Lane Strathman and Ashley Flowers; juniors Alyssa Bloom and Reagan Osterhaus; and sophomores Kenzie Strathman, Taylor Fillmore and Campbell Brown.

Additional players on the team this season are: junior Abby Shumaker; sophomores MaKayla Mock, Rachel Vandiver and Haley Murrow; and freshmen Faith Bloom, Kaitlyn Claycamp and Ashanti Mon gomery.

Reagan Osterhaus was a first team All-League volleyball pick in the Twin Valley League last season as a sophomore.

Coach Osterhaus said the key to the team’s success this season will be perservering when the team is struggling and good teamwork.

“We didn’t lose any players last year and we have the talent to do well,’’ the coach said.