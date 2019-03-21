Wetmore Senior Sets the State Steal Record in the 2018-2019 Basketball Season

The 17 steals recorded by Wetmore High School senior Joel Hutfles this season is a new state record in the statistical category, according to Jordan Poland, president and CEO of the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame at Wichita.

Poland said this morning that the new prep basketball record was confirmed on Feb. 11 by the KSHOF.

Wetmore’s Hutfles set the new record for steals in one high school varsity game on Friday, Feb. 8 in a home game victory versus Linn in which he also scored 19 points and pulled down 22 rebounds.

The previous state prep record for steals was 14 in one game and was set by Jon Kramer of Wellsville High School in 1982, it was reported.

Poland said that while KSHOF keeps many state records for prep sports, it currently does not keep state records for every statistical category.

“Coaches and players don’t seem to call us about records for turnovers and losses,’’ he said.

Hutfles is a two-time All-League first team basketball selection in the Twin Valley League