Wetmore Football Preview 2020

T he Wetmore Cardinals football team is getting ready for the 2020 season with COVID-19 continuing on.

The Cardinals’ head coach Rick Schnacker is starting his sixth year with an overall recored of 7-29 at WHS and a career coaching record of 153-142.

The Cardinals last season in the Twin Valley League in Class 8-Man Division II District 3, ended with a record of 2-7 overall record and were 1-7 in league play and 0-6 in district play.

In 2020, the Cardinals have seven offensive starters returning, seven defensive starters returning, nine letterwinners returning and the Cardinals lost four letterwinners due to graduation.

Key returning starters for the Cardinals are:

*Senior Kael McQueen is a 5’11” 150-pound running back and line backer and has started for three years.

*Senior Ross Shumaker is a 6’ 195-pound offensive lineman and defensive lineman and has started for three years.

*Junior Storm Hackler is a 5’10” 150-pound quarterback and defensive back and has started for two years.

*Junior Eric Bloom is a 5’10” 155-pound running back and defensive back and has started for one year.

*Junior Braden Henry is a 5’10” 150-pound end and line backer and has started for two years.

*Sophomore Dierk Hanzlicek is a 5’9” 125-pound running back and defensive back and has started for one year.

*Sophomore Kyler Wommack is a 5’8” 160-pound offensive lineman and defensive lineman and has started for one year.

*Sophomore Jacob Carls is a 5’11” 160-pound end and defensive back and has started for one year.

*Sophomore Skylar Murrow is a 6’ 175-pound offensive lineman and defensive lineman and has started for one year.

Cards by the positions;

QUARTERBACKS

“Hackler returns as a starter and hopes to improve and build on last season and stay healthy,’’ Schnacker said.

RUNNING BACKS

McQueen, Hanzlicek and Bloom will return.

“We hope to improve and build on last season and stay healthy,” Schnacker said. “McQueen will be our leader. He’s a good skill player and keep an eye on him.’’

RECEIVERS

Carls and Braden Henry will return.

“We will need to improve and build on last season and play physical and stay healthy,” Schnacker said.

OFFENSIVE LINE/DEFENSIVE LINE

Shumaker, Wommack and Murrow will return.

“We will have experience and will need to improve and build on last season. We will need to stay healthy and play physical,” the coach said.

LINEBACKERS

McQueen and Henry will return. “We will need to improve and build on last season and we will need to rely on their experience and fill in around them,” the coach said.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Hackler, Hanzlicek, Carls and Bloom will return.

“We will have experience and will need to improve and build on last season. We will need to stay healthy and play physical,” Schnacker said.

The Cardinals lost two key players to graduation; John Lamberson and Mason Gibson on offensive and defensive line.

“We will have experience returning but will be young and depth will continue to big a major concern,” coach Schnacker said. “We need to build on last season and continue to improve, especially on the offensive and defensive line with the loss of Lamberson and Gibson. We hope to build on last season and continue to move the program forward.’’

Schnacker’s Twin Valley League 8-Man Division II predictions are as follows: Hanover, Clifton-Clyde, Frankfort, Doniphan West, Onaga, Axtell, Blue Valley-Randolph, Wetmore and Linn.

Schnacker’s district predictions for Class 8-Man Division II District 3 are as follows: Hanover, Frankfort, Onaga, Axtell, Blue Valley-Rand