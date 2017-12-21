Wetmore Basketball vs Cornerstone

The Wetmore Lady Cardinals varsity girls basketball team (3-2 overall and 1-2 in the Twin Valley League) hosted the Topeka-Cornerstone Lady Saints (3-4 overall and 2-1 in the Metro Christian League) on Tuesday night. The Lady Cardinals defeated the Lady Saints 57-50.

In the first half, both teams went into halftime tied at 23.

In the second half, the Lady Cardinals outscored the Lady Saints 34-27.

Wetmore 57, Cornerstone 50

Cornerstone – 10-13-19-8 – 50

Wetmore – 7-16-14-20 – 57

Cornerstone – Hollaway 5 6-8 16, Birtell 4 (1) 0-0 9, Martin 4 0-0 8, Holloway 3 1-2 7, Schwensen 3 0-0 6, Kramer 1 (1) 1-2 6. Totals 20 (2) 8-12 50.

Wetmore – Jill Henry 8 (3) 12-20 31, McKayla Henry 2 7-10 11, Shumaker 2 2-2 6, Bloom 2 0-0 4, Strathman 1 1-4 3, Flowers 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 (3) 22-36 57.

The Wetmore Cardinal boys basketball team (1-4 overall and 1-2 in the Twin valley League) hosted the Topeka-Cornerstone Saints (3-4 overall and 2-1 in the Metro Christian League) on Tuesday. The Cardinals lost this game 59-48.

In the first half, the Cardinals got outscored 29-23.

In the second half, Wetmore got out scored 30-25.

Cornerstone 59, Wetmore 48

Cornerstone – 16-13-11-19 – 59

Wetmore – 14-9-8-17 – 48

Cornerstone – Poage 7 3-7 17, N. Schwensen 3 5-11 11, Martin 1 (1) 4-4 9, Bylsma 3 0-0 6, Mullen 0 (1) 2-2 5, Heiland 1 (1) 0-0 5, Steinlage 2 0-2 4, Hamilton 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 (3) 16-28 59.

Wetmore – Hutfles 6 5-11 17, Osterhaus 6 1-2 13, McQueen 3 2-2 8, Vance 2 2-2 6, Bloom 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 10-19 48.

WETMORE BASKETBALL – DP

The Wetmore girls beat Linn on Friday night, Dec. 8, 42-33, while the Wetmore boys, now 0-2, fell to Linn, 52-41.

The Wetmore girls led 5-2 after the first quarter against Linn and never trailed in this one. At halftime, the Lady Cards led 16-10.

The Lady Cards went on to outscore Linn 15-10 in the third quarter. In the fourth, however, Linn topped the scoring 13-11.

Jill Henry scored 21 points to pace the Lady Cards while Oehmke scored 15 to lead Linn.

Other scorers for Wetmore included McKayla Henry 9, Shumaker 6, Strathman 4 and Flowers 2.

Other scoreres for Linn included Bott 6, Ohlde 4, Smith 4, Dittmer 2 and Wohler 2.

In the boys game, Linn led 9-4 after the first quarter, 27-16 at halftime and 38-30 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, the Wetmore boys were outscored 19-11 to bring about the final score.

On Friday, Dec. 15, the Lady Cards fell to Washington County in overtime, 50-44, getting outscored 13-7 in the OT, while the Wetmore boys beat the Tigers, 56-54.

In the girls game, Wetmore led 9-8 after the first quarter and 18-15 at halftme. The Lady Tigers controlled the third quarter, scoring 11 points to 7 for the Lady Cards. A close fourth quarter ended up a tie game in regulation.

Wetmore girls – 9-9-7-12-7—44

Wash. County – 8-7-11-11-13-50

Wetmore – Jill Henry 4 (4) 3-5 15, McKayla Henry 4 3-5 11, Jossie Shumaker 2 2-2 6, Alyssa Bloom 2 0-0 4, Lane Strathman 2 0-0 4, Ashley Flowers 1 0-0 2, Raegan Osterhaus 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 (4) 8-12 44.

Wash. County – Otott 4 (1) 5-6 14, Delay 5 (1) 2-3 13, Cecrie 3 4-5 10, Kern 3 (1) 0-0 7, Bruna 3 0-3 6. Totals 18 (3) 11-17 50.

In the boys game, Joel Hutfles scored 24 points and Ethan Osterhaus had 20 to pace the Wetmore boys in the victory. Curtis Bloom scored six points, Kael McQueen 4 and Kyler Vance 2.