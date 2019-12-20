Wetmore Basketball @ Hanover 2019

Wetmore High School’s Cardinal boys basketball team suffered its sec­ond-straight loss to Hanover on Fri­day night, Dec. 13, in a game that Head Coach Mark Martin said was “closer than the final score” indicat­ed.

“My takeaway is that we can play with anybody and we need to clean some things up, but our effort is defi­nitely there,” Coach Martin said of his Cardinal team, now at 2-2 overall for the season. “We have improved in every game, and our goal of being a 4-2 team going into Christmas break is still there with our final two games this week.”

The Cardinals did their best to keep up with Hanover for most of the first half, trailing by two as half­time neared before the Wildcats went on an 8-0 run to close out the half on a 39-29 lead.

“In the fourth quarter, we cut their lead to a three-possession game, and we had a chance to cut it to a two-possession game, but we missed a wide open layup, and they went ahead and closed the game out over the last three minutes,” Martin said.

Leading in scoring for the Cardi­nals was Braden Henry, hitting three shots from beyond the arc and going 2-2 on free throws to pick up 21 points. Not far behind was Kael Mc­Queen, with four treys and a 5-5 charity stripe performance for 19 points.

Hanover’s Keagan Dimler led in scoring for the Wildcats with 25

Scoring, Dec. 13

Wetmore 15-14-13-16 58

Hanover 18-21-21-17 77

Wetmore: Henry 5 (3) 2-2 21, Mc­Queen 1 (4) 5-5 19, Carls 4 1-2 9, Wommack 1 (1) 0-0 5, Bloom 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 (8) 8-9 58.

Hanover: Dimler 8 (2) 3-5 25, Hynck 5 (1) 1-5 14, E. Jueneman 3 (1) 2-3 11, J. Jueneman 4 3-4 11, Z. Bruna 3 3-4 9, Klipp 2 2-2 6, Martin 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 (4) 15-25 77.