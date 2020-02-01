Wetmore Basketball @ Clifton-Clyde

Wetmore High School’s Cardinal boys basketball team went into holi­day break with a 61-33 road loss to unbeaten Twin Valley League foe Clifton-Clyde, it was reported.

The loss kept the Cardinals in a three-way tie with Linn and Onaga at 0-3 in the TVL standings, while the Cards’ overall record is 2-4.

The Eagles remained at the top of the TVL standings alongside Cen­tralia, both teams with 4-0 league records, while Clifton-Clyde’s over­all record improved to 6-0.

The Cardinals got off to a rough start in the first half while the Eagles flew to a 15-6 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 27-13 at intermission. Wetmore battled back in the second half, but the Eagles’ 22-10 fourth-quarter run was too much for the Cards to overcome.

Eric Bloom led scoring for the Cardinals with nine points, followed by Braden Henry with eight, includ­ing a trey. For the Eagles, Wyatt Lange led scoring with 24 points.

The Cards will begin the 2020 portion of their season on Friday, Jan. 3 with a home game against TVL foe Blue Valley, which went into holiday break with a 56-49 loss to Hanover last Tuesday. The Rams are 0-1 in league play this season and 3-1 overall.

Scoring

Wetmore 6-7-10-10 33

Clifton-Clyde 15-12-12-22 61

Wetmore: Bloom 4 1-2 9, Henry 1 (1) 3-4 8, Carls 2 1-1 5, McQueen 1 (1) 0-1 5, Wommack 0 (1) 0-0 3, Hackler 1 0-0 2, Hanzlicek 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 (3) 6-10 33.

Clifton-Clyde: Lange 12 0-4 24, Coffman 1 (2) 0-0 8, Lawson 3 0-0 6, LeDuc-Pierce 3 0-0 6, T. Koch 1 2-4 4, Girard 0 (1) 0-0 3, D. Koch 1 0-2 2, Seifert 1 0-0 2, Biery 1 0-0 2, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Willbrant 1 0-1 2. Totals 25 (3) 2-11 61.