Versatile Wildcat Pringle Lands on Hornung Award Watch List

Kansas State junior wide receiver/kick returner Byron Pringle has been recognized for his versatility on the football field as he was named to the watch list for the 2017 Paul Hornung Award, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Monday.

The award, which is pretended to the most versatile player in college football, is in its eighth year of existence, and Pringle’s inclusion marks the fifth time a Wildcat has been up for the award. Running back Daniel Thomas was on the award’s inaugural watch list in 2010, while Tyler Lockett (2013 and 2014) and Tramaine Thompson (2013) have also been preseason candidates.

A product of Tampa, Florida, Pringle led the Wildcats with 631 receiving yards and four touchdowns – including 233 yards and two scores over the final two games of the season – and averaged a Big 12-leading 28.7 yards on kickoff returns, a mark that ranked seventh in the nation. He picked up First Team All-Big 12 honors from the league’s coaches as a kick returner, marking the 11th-straight year a Wildcat returner has earned all-conference accolades, including the sixth time in the last eight years a K-State returner has been named to the first team.

Pringle ranked fourth in the Big 12 with 116.1 all-purpose yards per game in conference play. His best return game of the year came against Texas Tech when he totaled 159 yards, including a 99-yard touchdown, en route to Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

A transfer from Butler Community College, Pringle enters his junior campaign ranked third in school history in career kickoff-return average, while he is 187 yards shy of entering the top-10 list for career kickoff-return yards and 363 receiving yards away from becoming the school’s 30th career 1,000-yard receiver.

Wildcats on National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) Watch Lists

Jesse Ertz (QB) – Maxwell Award

Will Geary (DT) – Bronko Nagurski Trophy; Outland Trophy

Reid Najvar (OL) – Rimington Trophy

Byron Pringle (WR/KR) – Paul Hornung Award

D.J. Reed (DB) – Bednarik Award; Bronko Nagurski Trophy; Jim Thorpe Award

Dalton Risner (OL) – Outland Trophy

Dayton Valentine (TE) – Mackey Award