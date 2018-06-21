Thunder Hill Week 7

There are lots of area stock car drivers to cheer for when you go to the Thunder Hill Speedway races near Mayetta on Saturday evenings this summer.

Here are the week seven results at Thunder Hill Speedway from Saturday, June 16.

In the Hobby Stock feature with 12 racers, Nicholas Ronnebaum from Onaga took first place, Tyler Garst from Topeka took second place, Brian Stich from Topeka took third place, Larry Bouton Jr. from Topeka took fourth place and Danny Masters from Topeka took fifth place. Also, Mallory Stiffler of Hoyt took sixth place and Travis Darnall of Mayetta took eighth.

In the Modified A Feature with 24 racers, Randal Schiffelbein from Tecumseh took first place, Steven Bowers Jr. from Topeka took second place, Jordy Nelson from Marysville took third place, Mike Petersilie from Hoisington took fourth place and Scott Brown from Meriden took fifth place. Also, Allen Halderman of Hoyt took 17th place and Melvin Bailey of Mayetta took 22nd place.

In the Modified B Feature with eight racers, Mat Stallbaumer from Tecumseh took first place, Mike Eisenhut from Topeka took second place, Gary Billings Jr. from Prairie Village took third place, Jacob Davis from Berryton took fourth place and Bill Carter from Kansas City took fifth place. Also, Derek Smith of Mayetta took eighth place.

In the Northern Sport Modified A-Feature with 19 racers, Tim Stallbaumer from Tecumseh took first place, Austin Charles from Basehor took second place, Kyle Stallbaumer from Tecumseh took third place, Bryce Frakes from Valley Falls took fourth place and Heath Murry from Tonganoxie took fifth place. Also, Zach Nitsch of Delia took seventh, Rick Dreasher of Hoyt took eighth, Brayden Black of Meriden took 15th and Curtis Dreasher of Hoyt took 17th.

In the Stock Car A-Feature with 17 racers, Bryan Rigsby from Topeka took first place, Marvin Griffith Jr. from Holton took second place, Brandon Conkwright from Wamego took third place, Lance Dixon from Topeka took fourth place and Tracy Schaefer from Topeka took fifth place. Also, Darin Nelson of Onaga took seventh, Justin Merriman of Onaga took ninth, and Joe Sowers of Effingham took 14th.