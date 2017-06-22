Thunder Hill leader points

The Saturday, June 17, dirt track races, scheduled at Thunder Hill Speedway, had to be cancelled due to rain. So far at Thunder Hill Speedway, a total of four Saturday night, race nights have been completed.

The top 10 driver points leaders for each of the competition categories are as follows:

*Stock Car Class –

1. Brandon Conkwright (#24C car), Wamego, 141 points.

2. Colton Miller (#74C), Topeka, 140 points.

3. Tommy Fose (#127), Delphos, 136 points.

4. Steven Corning (#38), Atchison, 129 points.

5. Marvin Griffith Jr. (#75M), Holton, 126 points.

6. Greg Deters (#29D), Centralia, 122 points.

7. Tim Pruett (#46), Atchison, 119 points.

8. Matt Haid (#22), Ozawke, 118 points.

9. Dominic Thyfault (#27), Wakarusa, 116 points.

10. Daniel King (#24K), Meriden, 104 points.

Northern Sports Mod Class -

1. Brian Murphy (#1M car), Carbondale, 152 points.

2. Jaylen Wettengel (#91J), Topeka, 151 points.

3. Austin Charles (#81), Basehor, 135 points.

4. Kyle Stallbaumer (#27), Tecumseh, 135 points.

5. Jeremy Pittsenbarger (#32P), Cameron, Mo., 129 points.

6. Zach Nitsch (#007), Delia, 123 points.

7. Jacob Davis (#18), Berryton, 121 points.

8. Tim Stallbaumer (#T25), Tecumseh, 112 points.

9. Bryan Rigsby (#12B), Topeka, 107 points.

10. Luke Stallbaumer (#L26), Tecumseh, 107 points.

*Modified Class –

1. Steven Bowers Jr. (#77 car), Topeka, 118 points.

2. Mat Stallbaumer (#M80), Tecumseh, 112 points.

3. Darron Fuqua (#87), Mayetta, 110 points.

4. Tom Charles (#81), Basehor, 106 points.

5. Richard Spriggs (#81S), Savannah, Mo., 100 points.

6. Allen Halderman (#178), Hoyt, 99 points.

7. David Conkwright (#19C), Westmoreland, 97 points.

8. Kyle Olberding (#75), Seneca, 95 points.

9. Devin Stock (#9S), Topeka, 58 points.

10. Clay Money (#7M), Penokee, 40 points.

*Hobby Stocks Class –

1. Tyler Hinrichs (#25 car), Americus, 160 points.

2. Nicholas Ronnebaum (#7N), Onaga, 155 points.

3. Koby Minnis (#112), Topeka, 140 points.

4. Mallory Stiffler (#M87), Hoyt, 133 points.

5. Ryan Sutter (#79), Rock Port, Mo., 112 points.

6. Ricky Tanner (#14), Topeka, 103 points.

7. Tyler Garst (#53T), Topeka, 68 points.

8. Larry Bouton (#44JR), Topeka, 67 points.

9. Raymond Bosch (#97), Effingham, 67 points.

10. Travis Darnall (#86D), Mayetta, 65 points.