Thunder on The Hill

This past weekend, Thunder Hill Speedway hosted its fifth week of races. On July 1, Thunder Hill will have a fireworks display after the races.

Here’s the racing results from Saturday, June 24.

Darron Fuqua of Mayetta picked up the win in the Modified feature race.

Mallory Stiffler of Hoyt placed eighth in the Hobby Stock feature race.

Allen Halderman of Hoyt took fourth in the Modified feature.

Marvin Griffith of Holton took fourth in the Stock Car feature.

Hobby Stock

1. Tyler Hinrichs, Americus. 2. Nicholas Ronnebaum, Onaga. 3. Tyler Garst, Topeka. 7. Raymond Bosch, Effingham. 8. Mallory Stiffler, Hoyt. 9. Dalton Ronnebaum, Onaga. 12. Larry Hunter, Meriden.

Modified

1. Darron Fuqua, Mayetta. 2. Steven Bowers Jr., Topeka. 3. Kyle Olberding, Seneca. 4. Allen Halderman, Hoyt.

N. SportMods

1. Jaylen Wettengel, Topeka. 2. Kyle Stallbaumer, Tecumseh. 3. Jacob Davis, Berryton. 8. Bryce Frakes, Valley Falls. 12. Zach Nitsch, Delia.

Stock Car

1. Dominic Thyfault, Wakarusa. 2. Matt Haid, Ozawkie. 3. Brandon Conkwright, Wamego. 4. Marvin Griffith Jr., Holton. 7. Daniel King, Meriden. 12. Joe Sowers, Effingham. 15. Greg Deters, Centralia.