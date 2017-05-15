Thunder Hill Speedway near Mayetta held its opening night of racing last Saturday evening.

Racing fans that evening saw NASCAR legendary driver Kenny Schrader battling it out in the IMCA Modifieds division.

In the main event of the night, the IMCA Modified A Main, fans were waiting to see just how the Thunder Hill Speedway regulars would stack up against the NASCAR veteran Schrader.

They did just fine. Kyle Olberding of Seneca and Clay Money of Penokee would bring the field to the green flag. The two would shoot it out early and Money grabbed the advantage.

At the front of the pack, Money would have to hold on as several strong competitors were on the move to the front of the field.

Money would hit all of his marks on his way to the opening night win, however.

Darron Fuqua of Mayetta started in the seventh position. All race long, Fuqua moved toward the front. As he got in to position to battle the leader, Money, time would run out on the Mayetta driver. He would come home second, just a half car length behind the winner.

Third went to Topeka’s Steven Bowers Jr. on the night. Jordy Nelson of Marysville hung on for a strong fourth place finish and Mat Stallbaumer of Tecumseh rounded out the top five.

The headliner of the night, Schrader, of Concord, N.C., started in the ninth spot and just missed out on a top five finish coming home in sixth.

In IMCA Hobby Stock ranks, Tyler Hinrichs of Americus got the opening night win. Nicholas Ronnebaum of Onaga took second.

In the IMCA Stock Car A Main race, Casey Woken of Norton took the win and Shane Stutzman of Milford, Neb. took second.

In the IMCA Northern Sport division, Brian Murphy of Carbondale took first and Kyle Stallbaumer of Tecumseh second.

A total of 68 drivers earned racing points at the speedway last Saturday.