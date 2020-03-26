Three-Time National Champion Baker University Wildcat Senior Lucas Lovvorn

Holton High School alumnus Lucas Lovvorn is a three-time NAIA national champion after winning the 174-pound weight class of the NAIA wrestling tournament last weekend in Park City.

Lovvorn, a senior who wrestles for the Baker University Wildcats, was also named the NAIA Wrestler Of The Year, an honor he also received last year. He’s been undefeated in the last two seasons.

In the championship match on Saturday, Lovvorn, who entered the tournament as the number one seed, won by decision over Chase Vincent (Oklahoma City) (6-1 decision).

Lovvorn’s path to the finals included:

* Def. Sam Osho (Marian) by a 14-0 major decision.

* Def. Andrew Taylor (Thomas More) by a 14-2 major decision.

* Def. Armon Fayyazi (Vanguard) by a 15-3 major decision.

* Def. Nathan Walton (Cumberland) by an 8-3 decision.

This season, Lovvorn was named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Wrestler Of The Year for the third consecutive season after winning another conference championship in his weight class.

“When you compete in arguably the toughest conference in the country, it is exciting for one of our wrestlers to get consideration for being the best wrestler in the Heart,” said Baker Coach Cody Garcia. “Over the last couple years, it has essentially been a ‘next topic’ deal with the other coaches nominating and unanimously voting Lucas as the wrestler of the year. I think that speaks volumes to his ability to showcase his skillset in a way that other coaches can appreciate his wrestling. He is so dynamic in a variety of positions, and even more impressive is his ability to keep his composure in tough situations. That trust and confidence is directly related to his training habits and has set a standard for our program for years to come.”

He ended the season 41-0 and, prior to the NAIA tournament, had won his last 102 matches.

As a junior, Lovvorn became Baker’s first ever two-time national champion in any sport. He won the 174-pound national title last year and finished the season with a perfect 38-0 record.

Lovvorn wrestled for the University of Wyoming at the Division I level during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

At Holton High School, he was the Class 4A state champion in the 160-pound weight class during his senior year at HHS.

He won the 152-pound state title his junior year and took fourth at 138 pounds as a sophomore. He also helped the team win state titles in 4A in 2014 and 2013. He graduated in 2015.

His parents are Mike and Kim Lovvorn of Holton.