Three HHS wrestlers medal at the state tournament

The Holton Wildcats wrestling team took five wrestlers to the KSHSAA Class 4A State Wrestling Tournament at the Salina-Tony’s Pizza Event Center on Friday, Feb. 28 through Saturday, Feb. 29.

The ACCHS Tigers wrestling team took two wrestlers to the KSHSAA Class 321A State Wrestling Tournament at Fort Hays State University-Gross Memorial Colliseum on Friday, Feb. 28 through Saturday, Feb. 29.

Class 4A Team Scores and Holton:

1. Chanute 151 points, 2. Marysville, 94 points, 3. Andale 88.5 points and 5. Holton 65 points.

KSHSAA 4A Championships Results for Holton:

113 – Jake Barnes (39-8) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points.

*Champ. Round 1 – Barnes (Holton) 39-8 defeated Brennan Cantrell (Wellington) 14-11 by fall 3:02.

*Quarterfinal – Barnes (Holton) 39-8 defeated Jake Stanton (Caney Valley) 29-10 by fall 5:39.

*Semifinal – Devon Weber (Pratt) 38-1 defeated Barnes (Holton) 39-8 by major decision 16-2.

*Cons. Semi – Caleb Pavlacka (Andale) 32-11 defeated Barnes (Holton) 39-8 by decision 9-6.

*5th Place Match – Barnes (Holton) 39-8 defeated Stanton (Caney Valley) 29-10 by decision 3-0.

138 – Kolby Roush (25-3) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

*Champ. Round 1 – Roush (Holton) 25-3 defeated Andrew Payne (Andale) 17-15 by fall 3:00.

*Quarterfinal – Roush (Holton) 25-3 defeated Dawson Lapping (Frontenac) 35-9 by decision 7-5.

*Semifinal – Roush (Holton) 25-3 defeated Adler Pierson (Wamego) 27-8 by decision 9-3.

*1st Place Match – Kaden Wren (Scott Community) 37-2 defeated Roush (Holton) 25-3 by major decision 11-0.

145 – Taygen Fletcher (24-8) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.

*Champ. Round 1 – Fletcher (Holton) 24-8 defeated Peyton Besco (Rose Hill) 30-10 by decision 1-0.

*Quarterfinal – Logan McDonald (Chanute) 38-10 defeated Fletcher (Holton) 24-8 by decision 5-1.

*Cons. Round 2 – Christian Engroff (Columbus) 21-11 defeated Fletcher (Holton) 24-8 by fall 1:41.

152 – Jayden Fletcher (24-19) place is unknown and scored 0 team points.

*Champ. Round 1 – Malachi Vann (Fort Scott) 28-6 defeated Fletcher (Holton) 24-19 by fall 4:59.

*Cons. Round 1 – Keegan Caudillo (Marysville) 21-22 defeated Fletcher (Holton) 24-19 by fall 2:52.

195 – Konnor Tannahill (27-6) placed first and scored 30.0 team points.

*Champ. Round 1 – Tannahill (Holton) 27-6 defeated Alex Corpus (Ulysses) 23-18 by fall 5:25.

*Quarterfinal – Tannahill (Holton) 27-6 defeated Hagan Booi (Colby) 39-5 by fall 5:13.

*Semifinal – Tannahill (Holton) 27-6 defeated Kanden Young (Wellington) 44-2 by fall 1:55.

*1st Place Match – Tannahill (Holton) defeated Chanz Gerleman (Prairie View) 29-2 by fall 1:51.

Class 321A Team Scores and ACCHS:

1. Norton Community 120 points, 2. Hoxie 113 points, 3. Republic County 85.5 points and 43. ACCHS 11 points.

KSHSAA 3A/2A/1A Championships Results for Effingham-ACCHS:

120 – Mason Scholz (15-4) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.

*Champ. Round 1 – Colton Shoemaker (Smith Center) 35-11 defeated Scholz (ACCHS) 15-4 by fall 1:52.

*Cons. Round 1 – Scholz (ACCHS) 15-4 defeated Mason Fuller (Beloit) 16-17 by fall 3:43.

*Cons. Round 2 – Scholz (ACCHS) 15-4 Dominic Davis (Lyons) 10-4 by medical forfeit.

*Cons. Round 3 - Michael Saenz (Larned) 26-9 Scholz (ACCHS) 15-4 by decision 10-5.

145 – Colby Smith (27-10) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.

*Champ. Round 1 – Smith (ACCHS) 27-10 Eddie Hanson (Rawlins County) 17-11 by decision 10-5.

*Quarterfinal – Tate Kadel (Beloit) 35-10 defeated Smith (ACCHS) 27-10 by fall 3:16.

*Cons. Round 2 – Smith (ACCHS) 27-10 defeated Garrett Urban (Norton Community) 29-13 by fall 1:58.

*Cons. Round 3 - Dawson Kempt (Oberlin-DeCatur Community) 25-4 defeated Smith (ACCHS) 27-10 by major decision 14-3.