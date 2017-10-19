It’s sub-state volleyball tournament time in the state of Kansas.

High school volleyball teams from across the state will be competing at tournaments scheduled for this Saturday that will determine which ones will qualify for the state volleyball tournaments set for the following weekend on Oct. 27-28.

Only the sub-state tournament champions qualify for the state tournament.

The 21-17 Holton Wildcats, in Class 4A, DII, will host a sub-state volleyball tourney here on Saturday that will include just three other teams – 24-12 Chapman, 15-20 Marysville and 11-24 Rock Creek.

Match one at 2 p.m. will feature top-seed Chapman vs. fourth-seed Rock Creek. Match two will feature second-seed Holton vs. third-seed Marysville.

The winner of the Holton sub-state will qualify for the state tournament Oct. 27-28 at Salina.

The 24-12 Royal Valley Panthers, in Class 3A, will compete at the Eskridge sub-state volleyball tourney Saturday along with seven other teams – 12-20 Council Grove, 16-19 Mission Valley, 26-9 Osage City, 12-23 Riley County, 19-16 Rossville, 29-6 Silver Lake and 30-8 St. Marys.

First round matches at 2 p.m. will feature No. 1 seed St. Marys vs. No. 8 seed Riley County and No. 4 seed Royal Valley vs. No. 5 seed Rossville. The winners of those two matches will advance and play each other.

Other first round matches include No. 2 Silver Lake vs. No. 7 Council Grove and No. 3 Osage City vs. No. 6 Mission Valley. The winners of those two matches will advance and play each other.

The winner of the Eskridge sub-state will compete at the state tournament Oct. 27-28 at Emporia.

The 12-18 Atchison County Community High School Tigers, in Class 3A, will compete at the Horton sub-state Saturday along with seven other teams – 11-23 Horton, 15-18 Maur Hill, 2-28 Hiawatha, 9-24 Sabetha, 37-3 Nemaha Central, 4-28 Riverside and 9-23 Pleasant Ridge.

First round matches at 2 p.m. include No. 1 seed Nemaha Central vs. No. 8 seed Hiawatha and No. 4 seed Horton vs. No. 5 seed Pleasant Ridge. The winners of those two matches will advance and play each other.

The other first round matches include No. 2 seed Maur Hill vs. No. 7 seed Riverside and No. 3 seed ACCHS vs. No. 6 seed Sabetha. The winners of those two matches will advance and play each other.

The winner of the Horton sub-state will compete Oct. 27-28 at Emporia.

The 19-17 Jackson Heights Cobras, in Class 2A, will compete Saturday at the Burlingame sub-state along with seven other teams – 15-13 Burlingame, 10-22 Lawrence-Bishop Seabury, 9-17 Lyndon, 28-9 Olathe-Heritage Christian, 0-32 KC Christian-Prairie Village, 25-12 Shawnee-Maranatha Christian Academy and 30-8 Jeff North.

First round matches starting at 1 p.m. will feature No. 1 seed Jeff North vs. No. 8 seed Prairie Village and No. 4 seed Burlingame vs. No. 5 seed Jackson Heights. The winners of these two matches will advance and play each other.

Other first round matches include No. 2 Olathe-Heritage vs. No. 7 Lawrence-Bishop Seabury and No. 3 Shawnee-Maranatha vs. No. 6 Lyndon. The winners of these two matches will advance and play each other.

The winner of the Burlingame sub-state will compete in the state tournament Oct. 27-28 at Emporia.

The Wetmore Cardinals, in Class 1A, DII, will compete Saturday at the Axtell sub-state along with four other teams – Axtell, Junction City-St. Xavier, Linn and Randolph-Blue Valley.

No. 1 seed Axtell (15-9) has an opening round bye and will play the winner of the 2 p.m. match between No. 4 seed Wetmore (5-29) vs. No. 5 seed Junction City-St. Xavier (1-16) in the second match of the tourney.

No. 2 seed Randolph-Blue Valley (13-19) also has an opening round bye as does No. 3 seed Linn (12-22). Randolph-Blue Valley and Linn will square off in the third match of the tourney.

The winners of match 2 and match 3 will play for the sub-state title in match 4.