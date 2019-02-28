Sub-State Basketball Brackets Class 3A and Class 2A 2019

The KSHSAA (Kansas High School Activities Association) Class 3A and Class 2A Sub State Basketball Tournaments started on Monday, Feb. 25.

Here are the updated scores and round two games:

Class 3A Girls at Marysville Round 1 Feb. 25.

1. Pleasant Ridge defeated 8. Riverside 79-47 at Pleasant Ridge.

4. Marysville defeated 5. Holton 52-38 at Marysville.

2. Nemaha Central defeated 7. Mount Academy 56-22 at Nemaha Central.

3. Sabetha defeated 6. Hiawatha 58-26 at Sabetha.

Class 3A Girls at Marysville Round 2 Feb. 28.

1. Pleasant Ridge vs. 4. Marysville at Marysville.

2. Nemaha Central vs. 3. Sabetha at Marysville.

Class 3A Boys at Marysville Round 1 Feb. 26.

1. Maur Hill defeated 8. Holton 67-41 at Maur Hill.

5. Hiawatha defeated 4. Marysville 50-47 at Marysville.

2. Sabetha defeated 7. Riverside 67-29 at Sabetha.

3. Nemaha Central defeated 6. Pleasant Ridge 51-31 at Nemaha Central.

Class 3A Boys at Marysville Round 2 March 1.

1. Maur Hill vs. 5. Hiawatha at Marysville.

2. Sabetha vs. 3. Nemaha Central at Marysville.

Class 3A Girls at Perry-Lecompton Round 1 Feb. 25.

1. Jeff West defeated 8. West Franklin 69-13 at Jeff West.

4. KC-Bishop Ward defeated 5. Silver Lake 47-21 at KC-Turner.

2. Wellsville defeated 7. Santa Fe Trail 47-21 at Wellsville.

3. Royal Valley defeated 6. Perry-Lecompton 64-34 at Royal Valley.

Class 3A Girls at Perry-Lecompton Round 2 Feb. 28.

1. Jeff West vs. 4. KC-Bishop Ward at Perry-Lecompton.

2. Wellsville vs. 3. Royal Valley at Perry-Lecompton.

Class 3A Boys at Perry-Lecompton Feb. 26.

1. Perry-Lecompton defeated 8. West Franklin 68-30 at Perry-Lecompton.

4. Wellsville defeated 5. Jeff West 57-49 at Wellsville.

2. Santa Fe Trail defeated 7. KC-Bishop Ward 82-64 at Santa Fe Trail.

3. Silver Lake defeated 6. Royal Valley 56-40 at Silver Lake.

Class 3A Boys at Perry-Lecompton March 1.

1. Perry-Lecompton vs. 4. Wellsville at Perry-Lecompton.

2. Santa Fe Trail vs. 3. Silver Lake at Perry-Lecompton.

Class 2A Girls at Valley Heights Feb. 25-26.

1. JCN defeated 8. Horton 56-50 at JCN.

4. ACCHS defeated 5. McLouth 38-30 at ACCHS.

2. Valley Heights defeated 7. Oskaloosa 61-34 at Valley Heights.

3. Jackson Heights defeated Republic County 45-44 at Jackson Heights.

Class 2A Girls at Valley Heights March 1.

1. JCN vs. 4. ACCHS at Valley Heights.

2. Valley Heights vs. 3. Jackson Heights at Valley Heights.

Class 2A Boys at Valley Heights Round 1 Feb. 25.

1. McLouth defeated 8. ACCHS 73-27 at McLouth.

4. Oskaloosa defeated 5. JCN 67-56 at Oskaloosa.

2. Valley Heights defeated 7. Horton 61-33 at Valley Heights.

6. Republic County defeated 3. Jackson Heights 40-37 at Jackson Heights.

Class 2A Boys at Valley Heights Round 2 Feb. 28.

1. McLouth vs. 4. Oskaloosa at Valley Heights.

2. Valley Heights vs. Republic County at Valley Heights.