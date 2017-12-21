Sub-State Assignments
The KSHSAA (Kansas High School Activities Association has released this season’s sub-state assignments, it has been reported.
In Class 4A-DII, Holton will host a sub-state tourney. Winners of sub-state basketball tourneys advance ot the state tournaments.
Sub-states involving regional teams are listed below.
-----
CLASS 4A DII
SUB-STATES
(March 1 - March 3)
Clearwater HS
Andale HS, Clearwater HS, Wichita-Collegiate HS and Wichita-Trinity Academy.
Columbus HS
Baxter Springs HS, Columbus HS, Galena HS and Parsons HS.
Frontenac HS
Frontenac HS, Girard HS, Iola HS and LaCygne-Prairie View HS.
Garnett-Anderson County HS]
Baldwin HS, Burlington HS, Garnett-Anderson County HS and Osawatomie HS.
Holcomb HS
Holcomb HS, Hugoton HS, Larned HS, andPratt HS.
Holton HS
Clay Center Community HS, Holton HS, Marysville HS and St. George-Rock Creek HS.
Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS
Chapman HS, Concordia HS, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS and Nickerson HS.
Topeka-Hayden HS
Kansas City-Bishop Ward HS, Meriden-Jefferson West HS, Santa Fe Trail and Topeka-Hayden HS.
------
CLASS 3A
SUB-STATES
(February 26 - March 3)
Belle Plaine HS
Anthony/Harper-Chaparral HS, Belle Plaine HS, Cheney HS, Conway Springs HS, Douglass HS, Garden Plain HS, Kingman HS and Wichita-The Independent HS.
Colby HS
Cimarron HS, Colby HS, Goodland HS, Kismet-Southwestern Heights HS, Lakin HS, Norton Community HS, Phillipsburg HS and Scott Community HS.
Horton HS
Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Easton-Pleasant Ridge HS, Effingham-Atchison Co Community HS, Hiawatha HS, Horton HS, Sabetha HS, Seneca-Nemaha Central HS and Wathena-Riverside HS.
Minneapolis HS
Beloit HS, Ellsworth HS, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline HS, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian HS, Hoisington HS, Minneapolis HS, Riley County HS and Russell HS.
Riverton HS
Arma-Northeast HS, Caney-Caney Valley HS, Cherokee-Southeast HS, Cherryvale HS, Erie HS, Fredonia HS, Fredonia HS, Longton-Elk Valley HS, Neodesha HS and Riverton HS.
Sedgwick HS
Halstead HS, Haven HS, Hesston HS, Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic HS, Lyons HS, Sedgwick HS, Sterling HS and Whitewater-Remington HS.
Silver Lake HS
Eskridge-Mission Valley HS, Hoyt-Royal Valley HS, McLouth HS, Oskaloosa HS, Perry-Lecompton HS, Rossville HS, Silver Lake HS and St. Marys HS.
Wellsville HS
Council Grove HS, Eureka HS, Humboldt HS, Mound City-Jayhawk Linn HS, Osage City HS, Pomona-West Franklin HS, Richmond-Central Heights HS and Wellsville HS.
-------
CLASS 2A
SUB-STATES
(February 26 - March 3)
Alma-Wabaunsee HS
Allen-Northern Heights HS, Burlingame HS, Jackson Heights, Lawrence-Bishop Seabury Academy, Lyndon HS, Madison/Hamilton, Olpe HS, Wabaunsee and Winchester-Jefferson County North HS.
Belleville-Republic County HS
Belleville-Republic County HS, Bennington HS, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights HS, Brookville-Ell-Saline HS, Lincoln HS, Salina-Sacred Heart HS, Smith Center HS and Solomon HS.
Claflin-Central Plains HS
Central Plains, Ellinwood HS, Greensburg-Kiowa County HS, Kinsley HS, La Crosse HS, Macksville HS, Ness City HS and Pratt-Skyline HS.
Hillsboro HS
Canton-Galva HS, Elbing-Berean Academy, Goessel HS, Herington HS, Hillsboro HS, Inman HS, Marion HS and Moundridge HS.
Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan HS
Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy, Oswego HS, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan HS, Pleasanton HS, Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian HS, Shawnee-Maranatha Christian Academy, Uniontown HS and Yates Center HS.
Syracuse HS
Elkhart HS, Jetmore-Hodgeman County HS, Johnson-Stanton County HS, Leoti-Wichita County HS, Meade HS, Spearville HS, Sublette HS and Syracuse HS.
Udall HS
Burden-Central HS, Dexter/Cedar Vale, Howard-West Elk HS, Leon-Bluestem HS, Medicine Lodge HS, Oxford HS, Sedan HS and Udall HS.
WaKeeney-Trego Community HS
Ellis HS, Hill City HS, Hoxie HS, Oakley HS, Oberlin-Decatur Community HS, Plainville HS, St. Francis HS and WaKeeney-Trego Community HS.
--------
CLASS 1A DI
SUB-STATES
(February 26 - March 3)
Dighton HS
Atwood-Rawlins County HS, Brewster HS\Winona-Triplains HS, Dighton HS, Stockton HS and Victoria HS.
Frankfort HS
Centralia HS, Frankfort HS, Highland-Doniphan West HS, Onaga HS, Troy HS and Valley Falls HS.
Norwich HS
Burrton HS, Caldwell HS, Langdon-Fairfield HS, Norwich HS, Pretty Prairie HS and St. John-Hudson HS.
Peabody-Burns HS
Cottonwood Falls-Chase County HS, Lost Springs-Centre HS, Peabody-Burns HS, Rosalia-Flinthills HS and Rural Vista (Hope/White City).
Satanta HS
Coldwater-South Central HS, Minneola HS, Montezuma-South Gray HS, Satanta HS and Tribune-Greeley County HS.
St. Paul HS
Chetopa HS, Lebo HS, Leroy-Southern Coffey County HS, Moran-Marmaton Valley HS and St. Paul HS.
Sylvan Grove-Sylvan-Lucas Unified HS
Downs-Lakeside HS, Kensington-Thunder Ridge HS, Little River HS, Mankato-Rock Hills HS, Osborne HS and Sylvan-Lucas Unified.
Wakefield HS
Clyde-Clifton Clyde HS, Hanover HS, Scandia-Pike Valley HS, Wakefield HS and Washington County HS.
------
CLASS 1A DII
SUB-STATES
(February 26 - March 3)
Fowler HS
Ashland HS, Bucklin HS, Fowler HS, Moscow HS and Rolla HS.
Hartford HS
Buffalo-Altoona Midway HS, Colony-Crest HS, Hartford HS, Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley HS and Waverly HS.
Palco HS
Almena-Northern Valley HS, Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, Logan HS, Natoma HS and Palco HS.
Randolph-Blue Valley HS
Axtell HS, *Junction City-St. Xavier HS, Linn HS, Randolph-Blue Valley HS, Southern Cloud (Miltonvale/Glasco) and Wetmore HS.
Ransom-Western Plains HS
Deerfield HS, Ingalls HS, Otis-Bison HS, Quinter HS, Rozel-Pawnee Heights HS and WPH (Ransom-Western Plains & Healy).
Sharon Springs-Wallace County HS
Bird City-Cheylin HS, Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell HS, Rexford-Golden Plains HS, Sharon Springs-Wallace County HS and Weskan HS.
South Haven HS
Argonia HS, Attica HS, Cunningham HS, Kiowa-South Barber HS and South Haven HS.
Stafford HS
Chase HS, Hutchinson-Central Christian HS, McPherson-Elyria Christian HS, Stafford HS, Tescott HS and Wilson HS.