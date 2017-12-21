The KSHSAA (Kansas High School Activities Association has released this season’s sub-state assignments, it has been reported.

In Class 4A-DII, Holton will host a sub-state tourney. Winners of sub-state basketball tourneys advance ot the state tournaments.

Sub-states involving regional teams are listed below.

-----

CLASS 4A DII

SUB-STATES

(March 1 - March 3)

Clearwater HS

Andale HS, Clearwater HS, Wichita-Collegiate HS and Wichita-Trinity Academy.

Columbus HS

Baxter Springs HS, Columbus HS, Galena HS and Parsons HS.

Frontenac HS

Frontenac HS, Girard HS, Iola HS and LaCygne-Prairie View HS.

Garnett-Anderson County HS]

Baldwin HS, Burlington HS, Garnett-Anderson County HS and Osawatomie HS.

Holcomb HS

Holcomb HS, Hugoton HS, Larned HS, andPratt HS.

Holton HS

Clay Center Community HS, Holton HS, Marysville HS and St. George-Rock Creek HS.

Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS

Chapman HS, Concordia HS, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS and Nickerson HS.

Topeka-Hayden HS

Kansas City-Bishop Ward HS, Meriden-Jefferson West HS, Santa Fe Trail and Topeka-Hayden HS.

------

CLASS 3A

SUB-STATES

(February 26 - March 3)

Belle Plaine HS

Anthony/Harper-Chaparral HS, Belle Plaine HS, Cheney HS, Conway Springs HS, Douglass HS, Garden Plain HS, Kingman HS and Wichita-The Independent HS.

Colby HS

Cimarron HS, Colby HS, Goodland HS, Kismet-Southwestern Heights HS, Lakin HS, Norton Community HS, Phillipsburg HS and Scott Community HS.

Horton HS

Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Easton-Pleasant Ridge HS, Effingham-Atchison Co Community HS, Hiawatha HS, Horton HS, Sabetha HS, Seneca-Nemaha Central HS and Wathena-Riverside HS.

Minneapolis HS

Beloit HS, Ellsworth HS, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline HS, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian HS, Hoisington HS, Minneapolis HS, Riley County HS and Russell HS.

Riverton HS

Arma-Northeast HS, Caney-Caney Valley HS, Cherokee-Southeast HS, Cherryvale HS, Erie HS, Fredonia HS, Fredonia HS, Longton-Elk Valley HS, Neodesha HS and Riverton HS.

Sedgwick HS

Halstead HS, Haven HS, Hesston HS, Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic HS, Lyons HS, Sedgwick HS, Sterling HS and Whitewater-Remington HS.

Silver Lake HS

Eskridge-Mission Valley HS, Hoyt-Royal Valley HS, McLouth HS, Oskaloosa HS, Perry-Lecompton HS, Rossville HS, Silver Lake HS and St. Marys HS.

Wellsville HS

Council Grove HS, Eureka HS, Humboldt HS, Mound City-Jayhawk Linn HS, Osage City HS, Pomona-West Franklin HS, Richmond-Central Heights HS and Wellsville HS.

-------

CLASS 2A

SUB-STATES

(February 26 - March 3)

Alma-Wabaunsee HS

Allen-Northern Heights HS, Burlingame HS, Jackson Heights, Lawrence-Bishop Seabury Academy, Lyndon HS, Madison/Hamilton, Olpe HS, Wabaunsee and Winchester-Jefferson County North HS.

Belleville-Republic County HS

Belleville-Republic County HS, Bennington HS, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights HS, Brookville-Ell-Saline HS, Lincoln HS, Salina-Sacred Heart HS, Smith Center HS and Solomon HS.

Claflin-Central Plains HS

Central Plains, Ellinwood HS, Greensburg-Kiowa County HS, Kinsley HS, La Crosse HS, Macksville HS, Ness City HS and Pratt-Skyline HS.

Hillsboro HS

Canton-Galva HS, Elbing-Berean Academy, Goessel HS, Herington HS, Hillsboro HS, Inman HS, Marion HS and Moundridge HS.

Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan HS

Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy, Oswego HS, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan HS, Pleasanton HS, Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian HS, Shawnee-Maranatha Christian Academy, Uniontown HS and Yates Center HS.

Syracuse HS

Elkhart HS, Jetmore-Hodgeman County HS, Johnson-Stanton County HS, Leoti-Wichita County HS, Meade HS, Spearville HS, Sublette HS and Syracuse HS.

Udall HS

Burden-Central HS, Dexter/Cedar Vale, Howard-West Elk HS, Leon-Bluestem HS, Medicine Lodge HS, Oxford HS, Sedan HS and Udall HS.

WaKeeney-Trego Community HS

Ellis HS, Hill City HS, Hoxie HS, Oakley HS, Oberlin-Decatur Community HS, Plainville HS, St. Francis HS and WaKeeney-Trego Community HS.

--------

CLASS 1A DI

SUB-STATES

(February 26 - March 3)

Dighton HS

Atwood-Rawlins County HS, Brewster HS\Winona-Triplains HS, Dighton HS, Stockton HS and Victoria HS.

Frankfort HS

Centralia HS, Frankfort HS, Highland-Doniphan West HS, Onaga HS, Troy HS and Valley Falls HS.

Norwich HS

Burrton HS, Caldwell HS, Langdon-Fairfield HS, Norwich HS, Pretty Prairie HS and St. John-Hudson HS.

Peabody-Burns HS

Cottonwood Falls-Chase County HS, Lost Springs-Centre HS, Peabody-Burns HS, Rosalia-Flinthills HS and Rural Vista (Hope/White City).

Satanta HS

Coldwater-South Central HS, Minneola HS, Montezuma-South Gray HS, Satanta HS and Tribune-Greeley County HS.

St. Paul HS

Chetopa HS, Lebo HS, Leroy-Southern Coffey County HS, Moran-Marmaton Valley HS and St. Paul HS.

Sylvan Grove-Sylvan-Lucas Unified HS

Downs-Lakeside HS, Kensington-Thunder Ridge HS, Little River HS, Mankato-Rock Hills HS, Osborne HS and Sylvan-Lucas Unified.

Wakefield HS

Clyde-Clifton Clyde HS, Hanover HS, Scandia-Pike Valley HS, Wakefield HS and Washington County HS.

------

CLASS 1A DII

SUB-STATES

(February 26 - March 3)

Fowler HS

Ashland HS, Bucklin HS, Fowler HS, Moscow HS and Rolla HS.

Hartford HS

Buffalo-Altoona Midway HS, Colony-Crest HS, Hartford HS, Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley HS and Waverly HS.

Palco HS

Almena-Northern Valley HS, Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, Logan HS, Natoma HS and Palco HS.

Randolph-Blue Valley HS

Axtell HS, *Junction City-St. Xavier HS, Linn HS, Randolph-Blue Valley HS, Southern Cloud (Miltonvale/Glasco) and Wetmore HS.

Ransom-Western Plains HS

Deerfield HS, Ingalls HS, Otis-Bison HS, Quinter HS, Rozel-Pawnee Heights HS and WPH (Ransom-Western Plains & Healy).

Sharon Springs-Wallace County HS

Bird City-Cheylin HS, Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell HS, Rexford-Golden Plains HS, Sharon Springs-Wallace County HS and Weskan HS.

South Haven HS

Argonia HS, Attica HS, Cunningham HS, Kiowa-South Barber HS and South Haven HS.

Stafford HS

Chase HS, Hutchinson-Central Christian HS, McPherson-Elyria Christian HS, Stafford HS, Tescott HS and Wilson HS.