State Basketball Score Update From Wednesday, March 6

Here is a score update for Class 6A – Class 1A from Wednesday, March 6.

Class 6A Boys at Wichita State

1. Washburn Rural defeated 8. Lawrence Free State 54-45 (OT).

5. Wichita Southeast defeated 4. Lawrence High 70-67.

2. Blue Valley Northwest defeated 7. Olathe North 75-70.

6. Shawnee Mission South defeated 3. KC-JC Harmon 57-46.

Class 5A Girls at Emporia State

1. McPherson defeated 8. Seaman 57-41.

4. St. Thomas Aquinas defeated 5. Maize South 47-29.

7. Blue Valley Southwest defeated 2. Goddard 36-34.

6. KC-Schlagle defeated 3. Wichita Heights 69-67.

Class 4A Boys at Salina

1. Wichita Trinity Academy defeated 8. Chanute 61-52.

4. KC-Piper defeated 5. Parsons 55-52.

7. Augusta defeated 2. Andale 57-43.

3. Chapman defeated 6. Anderson County 62-38.

Class 3A Girls at Hutchinson Community College

1. Cheney defeated 8. Columbus 65-43.

4. Nemaha Central defeated 5. Clay Center 52-42.

2. Norton Community defeated 7. Scott Community 48-45.

6. Royal Valley defeated 3. Eureka 56-36.

Class 2A Boys at Fort Hays State

1. Inman defeated 8. Plainville 71-56.

4. Ness City defeated 5. Bishop Seabury Academy 63-61 (OT).

2. Hutchinson Trinity Catholic defeated 7. Mission Valley 49-23.

3. St. Mary’s Colgan defeated 6. McLouth 48-41.

Class 1A Girls at Dodge City

1. Central Plains defeated 8. South Gray 63-28.

5. Thunder Ridge defeated 4. South Central 56-45.

7. Waverly defeated 2. Rural Vista 62-46.

6. Hanover defeated 3. Olpe 45-40.