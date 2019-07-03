State Basketball Score Update From Wednesday, March 6
Here is a score update for Class 6A – Class 1A from Wednesday, March 6.
Class 6A Boys at Wichita State
1. Washburn Rural defeated 8. Lawrence Free State 54-45 (OT).
5. Wichita Southeast defeated 4. Lawrence High 70-67.
2. Blue Valley Northwest defeated 7. Olathe North 75-70.
6. Shawnee Mission South defeated 3. KC-JC Harmon 57-46.
Class 5A Girls at Emporia State
1. McPherson defeated 8. Seaman 57-41.
4. St. Thomas Aquinas defeated 5. Maize South 47-29.
7. Blue Valley Southwest defeated 2. Goddard 36-34.
6. KC-Schlagle defeated 3. Wichita Heights 69-67.
Class 4A Boys at Salina
1. Wichita Trinity Academy defeated 8. Chanute 61-52.
4. KC-Piper defeated 5. Parsons 55-52.
7. Augusta defeated 2. Andale 57-43.
3. Chapman defeated 6. Anderson County 62-38.
Class 3A Girls at Hutchinson Community College
1. Cheney defeated 8. Columbus 65-43.
4. Nemaha Central defeated 5. Clay Center 52-42.
2. Norton Community defeated 7. Scott Community 48-45.
6. Royal Valley defeated 3. Eureka 56-36.
Class 2A Boys at Fort Hays State
1. Inman defeated 8. Plainville 71-56.
4. Ness City defeated 5. Bishop Seabury Academy 63-61 (OT).
2. Hutchinson Trinity Catholic defeated 7. Mission Valley 49-23.
3. St. Mary’s Colgan defeated 6. McLouth 48-41.
Class 1A Girls at Dodge City
1. Central Plains defeated 8. South Gray 63-28.
5. Thunder Ridge defeated 4. South Central 56-45.
7. Waverly defeated 2. Rural Vista 62-46.
6. Hanover defeated 3. Olpe 45-40.