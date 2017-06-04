Spring Soccer
The Holton Parks and Recreation spring soccer divisions have been reported. Teams and schedules have been released.
The first weeked of games were scheduled for April 1 but were canceled due to weather.Since then rain has continued and fields have been off-limits for practices. Teams, coaches and schedules are as follows:
Pre-Kindergarten Division
Teams
*Suther Feeds (Justin Olberding)
*Holton Tire “Hotwheels” (Joe Kelly)
*Jackson Co. Sheriff “Bulldogs” (Brittany DeBarge)
*Trails Cafe (Chris Ireland)
*Mick’s Tree Service (Cassandra Phillips)
*“Little Helpers” (Krystle Thompson)
*Thirty One “Topsy Turtles” (Shandi Hilliard)
*“Rompin Wildcats” (Jason Larison)
Schedule
Saturday, April 8 Countryside No. 1
9 a.m. “Little Helpers” at Jackson Co. Sheriff “Bulldogs”
10 a.m. “Rompin Wildcats” at Mick’s Tree Service
Countryside No. 2
9 a.m. Suther Feeds at Thirty One “Topsy Turtles”
10 a.m. Trails Cafe at Holton Tire “Hotwheels”
Saturday, April 22 Countryside No. 1
9 a.m. Suther Feeds at Trails Cafe
10 a.m. Thirty One “Topsy Turtles” at “Little Helpers”
Countryside No. 2
9 a.m. Mick’s Tree Service at Holton Tire “Hotwheels”
10 a.m. Jackson Co. Sheriff “Bulldogs” at “Rompin Wildcats”
Saturday, April 29 Countryside No. 1
9 a.m. Trails Cafe at Mick’s Tree Service
10 a.m. Holton Tire “Hotwheels” at Jackson Co. Sheriff “Bulldogs”
Countryside No. 2
9 a.m. “Rompin Wildcats” at Thirty One “Topsy Turtles”
10 a.m. “Little Helpers” at Suther Feeds
Saturday, May 13 Countryside No. 1
9 a.m. Jackson Co. Sheriff “Bulldogs” at Mick’s Tree Service
10 a.m. Suther Feeds at “Rompin Wildcats”
Countryside No. 2
9 a.m. “Little Helpers” at Trails Cafe
10 a.m. Thirty One “Topsy Turtles” at Holton Tire “Hotwheels
Saturday, May 20 Countryside No. 1
9 a.m. Holton Tire “Hotwheels” at Suther Feeds
10 a.m. Mick’s Tree Service at Thirty One “Topsy Turtles”
Countryside No. 2
9 a.m. “Rompin Wildcats” at “Little Helpers
10 a.m. Trails Cafe at Jackson Co. Sheriff “Bulldogs”
Kindergarten Division
Teams
*Hot Shots (Elizabeth Gaona)
*”The Flames” (Dallman)
*Alpha Dogs (Eryn Coverdale)
*Goal Getters (Jason Schroeder)
Schedule
Saturday, April 8 Countryside No. 3
9 a.m. Alpha Dogs at Goal Getters
10 a.m. Hot Shots at “The Flames”
Saturday, April 22 Countryside No. 3
9 a.m. Hot Shots at Alpha Dogs
10 a.m. “The Flames” at Goal Getters
Saturday, April 29 Countryside No. 3
9 a.m. Alpha Dogs at “The Flames”
10 a.m. Hot Shots at Goal Getters
Saturday, May 13 Countryside No. 3
9 a.m. “The Flames” at Hot Shots
10 a.m. Goal Getters at Alpha Dogs
Saturday, May 20 Countryside No. 3
9 a.m. Goal Getters at “The Flames”
10 a.m. Alpha Dogs at Hot Shots
First and Second
Grade Division
Teams
*Suther Feeds (Justin Olberding)
*MVP Farms/Pruett Cattle (Ben Pruett)
*Lemon (Ryan Lemon)
*Mighty Bulldogs (Andrew Naylor)
*Wolfpack (Tyler Warner)
*LA/LI (Matt Hines)
Schedule
Saturday, April 8 Countryside Northeast
8:30 a.m. Wolfpack at Lemon
9:30 a.m. LA/LI at Mighty Bulldogs
10:30 a.m. MVP Farms/Pruett Cattle at Suther Feeds
Saturday, April 22 Countryside Northeast
8:30 a.m. Lemon at Mighty Bulldogs
9:30 a.m. MVP Farms/Pruett Cattle at LA/LI
10:30 a.m. Suther Feeds at Wolfpack
Saturday, April 29 Countryside Northeast
8:30 a.m. Mighty Bulldogs at Suther Feeds
9:30 a.m. Wolfpack at MVP Farms/Pruett Cattle
10:30 a.m. LA/LI at Lemon
Saturday, May 13 Countryside Northeast
8:30 a.m. Wolfpack at LA/LI
9:30 a.m. Suther Feeds at Lemon
10:30 a.m. MVP Farms/Pruett Cattle at Mighty Bulldogs
Saturday, May 20 Countryside Northeast
8:30 a.m. MVP Farms/Pruett Cattle at Lemon
9:30 a.m. Wolfpack at Mighty Bulldogs
10:30 a.m. LA/LI at Suther Feeds
Third and Fourth
Grade Division
Teams
Holton Hero’s (Amber Keithley’s)
Mellies Farms (Mike Reichle)
Lightening Bolts (Miller)
DSB Big Foots (Jeremiah Huyett)
Schedule
Saturday, April 8 Countryside Southeast
8:30 a.m. Holton Hero’s at DSB Big Foots
9:30 a.m. Mellies Farms at Lightening Bolts
Saturday, April 22 Countryside Southeast
8:30 a.m. Holton Hero’s at Melllies Farms
9:30 a.m. DSB Big Foots at Lightening Bolts
Saturday, April 29 Countryside Southeast
8:30 a.m. Holton Hero’s at Lightening Bolts
9:30 a.m. Mellies Farms at DSB Big Foots
Saturday, May 13 Countryside Southeast
8:30 a.m. Lightening Bolts at Mellies Farms
9:30 a.m. DSB Big Foots at Holton Hero’s
Saturday, May 20 Countryside Southeast
8:30 a.m. Lightening Bolts at DSB Big Foots
9:30 a.m. Mellies Farms at Holton Hero’s
Fifth and Sixth
Grade Division
Team
*Orange Crush (Doug Diekhoff)
*Burger King “Whoppers” (Justein Fluke)
*Lights Out (Heather Schrick)
*BNB Punishers (Mike Reichle)
Schedule
Saturday, April 8 Countryside Southwest
9:30 a.m. Burger King “Whoppers” at Orange Crush
10:30 a.m. BNB Punishers at Lights Out
Saturday, April 22 Countryside Southwest
9:30 a.m. Lights Out at Orange Crush
10:30 a.m. BNB Punishers at Burger King “Whoppers”
Saturday, April 29 Countryside Southwest
9:30 a.m. Burger King “Whoppers” at Lights Out
10:30 a.m. BNB Punishers at Orange Crush
Saturday, May 13 Countryside Southwest
9:30 a.m. Orange Crush at Burger King “Whoppers”
10:30 a.m. Lights Out at BNB Punishers
Saturday, May 20 Countryside Southwest
9:30 a.m. Orange Crush at Lights Out
10:30 a.m. Burger King “Whoppers” at BNB Punishers