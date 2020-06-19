Softball players from Holton, RV to play in event

High school softball players from Holton and Royal Valley will participate in a “One Last Game” softball event set for Wednesday, June 24 at the Blue Valley Recreation Complex, it has been reported.

A complete schedule of games planned is expected to be released by Monday, June 22.

John Deitrich and Carlene McManigal will coach the team from Holton. KSHSAA will not allow high school uniforms to be worn for this non-school sanctioned event, it was reported. Samantha White, the new softball coach at RVHS, will coach the girls from RV.

Holton softball players expected to play are Brooke Flewelling, Staci Bond, Olivia Summers, Savy Booth, Jewel Lutz, Bailey Flewelling, Justine Raye, Grace Utz, Gracia Gallagher, Kinleigh Rhodd, Christine Smith, Addie Degenhardt, Timber Wilson, Ally Beard and Macey Patch.

Royal Valley softball players expected to play are Abbigail Harding, Hadley Gregory, Cassidy Parks, Maddie Saia, Kenzie Ogden, Jenna Elmer, Madison Boswell, Reaghan Koon, Andi Clements and Emma KcKinsey.

When spring break 2020 turned into summer break as a result of COVID-19, Midwest Sports Productions (MSP) heard the voices of seniors across the state of Kansas that did not get closure on one of the biggest chapters of their lives and wanted to help.

One of the loudest voices was softball player Bella Grivat, a 2020 graduate of Piper High School in Kansas City, Kan., who reached out to MSP to see if the organization would consider giving area softball players a chance to get back to the field one last time as a team, an idea that has now grown into a statewide initiative headed by the nation’s largest fastpitch and baseball organization.

The plan, dubbed the “One Last Game” senior send-off, was initiated and is set to take place Wednesday, June 24. The single seven-inning game tourney will allow 32 high school teams from across the state of Kansas an opportunity to say˛good-bye to high school sports the right way and the chance to play alongside their teammates one last time before they head in different directions.

“We know that this whole situation has not been fair, and when we saw how many seniors would not be able to make those final memories, we knew we had to do something,” said Jeremy McDowell, chief executive officer and founder of MSP. “We’re pulling out all the stops to make sure that these players get the chance to say goodbye to the sport they love but also to their teammates that they’ve been with throughout high school.”

MSP has partnered with Fiorella’s, owned by Jack Stack Barbecue, to provide a ceremony for all senior participants to thank them for their commitment to grow the game. The ceremony will act as a replacement to senior banquets that the Class of 2020 had not received. All players and coaches will receive free meals and parents will have the opportunity to purchase tickets.

Game one will begin at 9 a.m. for 16 of the participating teams, followed by their Senior Banquet at 11:15 a.m.

The remaining teams will play their final game at 11:45 a.m. with their banquet taking place at 2 p.m.

All games will take place at Blue Valley Sports Complex, one of the top athletic complexes in the Kansas City Metro area. BVRC is donating the usage of their facility for this celebration event.

Teams competing include:

Blue Valley

Blue Valley North

Blue Valley Northwest

Blue Valley Southwest

Blue Valley West

Gardner Edgerton

Olathe East

Olathe North

Olathe South

Olathe West

Shawnee Mission North

Spring Hill

St. James Academy

Eudora

Tonganoxie

Kansas City-Piper

Jayhawk-Linn

Louisburg

Paola

Bonner Springs

Holton

Flint Hills

Wellsville

El Dorado

Royal Valley

Arkansas City

De Soto

McLouth

Hayden

To learn more about MSP, the One Last Game tournament schedule, guidelines for the event, or to register a team for any of MSP’s summer fastpitch and baseball events, visit PlayMSP.com or call 913-543-6116.

About Midwest Sports Productions: Midwest Sports Productions is the world’s largest fastpitch and baseball event company, providing world class events for more than 9,000 teams annually.

Each of MSP’s events provide a meaningful and memorable experience for all those involved, from the fans to the grounds crew.

At its core, MSP acts with a purpose, bringing people and communities together in ways that go beyond a weekend tournament with events that raise money for local non-profit organizations such as Alex’s Lemonade Stand, JDRF and Folds of Honor. For more information, visit www.playmsp.com.