Soccer teams and athletes names

The Holton Parks and Recreation spring soccer divisions have been reported. Teams and schedules have been released.

The first weeked of games were scheduled for April 1 but were canceled due to weather. Since then rain has continued and fields have been off-limits for practices. Teams, coaches and schedules are as follows:

Pre-Kindergarten Division

Teams

*Suther Feeds (Justin Olberding)

*Holton Tire “Hotwheels” (Joe Kelly)

*Jackson Co. Sheriff “Bulldogs” (Brittany DeBarge)

*Trails Cafe (Chris Ireland)

*Mick’s Tree Service (Cassandra Phillips)

*“Little Helpers” (Krystle Thompson)

*Thirty One “Topsy Turtles” (Shandi Hilliard)

*“Rompin Wildcats” (Jason Larison)

Schedule

Saturday, April 8 Countryside No. 1

9 a.m. “Little Helpers” at Jackson Co. Sheriff “Bulldogs”

10 a.m. “Rompin Wildcats” at Mick’s Tree Service

Countryside No. 2

9 a.m. Suther Feeds at Thirty One “Topsy Turtles”

10 a.m. Trails Cafe at Holton Tire “Hotwheels”

Saturday, April 22 Countryside No. 1

9 a.m. Suther Feeds at Trails Cafe

10 a.m. Thirty One “Topsy Turtles” at “Little Helpers”

Countryside No. 2

9 a.m. Mick’s Tree Service at Holton Tire “Hotwheels”

10 a.m. Jackson Co. Sheriff “Bulldogs” at “Rompin Wildcats”

Saturday, April 29 Countryside No. 1

9 a.m. Trails Cafe at Mick’s Tree Service

10 a.m. Holton Tire “Hotwheels” at Jackson Co. Sheriff “Bulldogs”

Countryside No. 2

9 a.m. “Rompin Wildcats” at Thirty One “Topsy Turtles”

10 a.m. “Little Helpers” at Suther Feeds

Saturday, May 13 Countryside No. 1

9 a.m. Jackson Co. Sheriff “Bulldogs” at Mick’s Tree Service

10 a.m. Suther Feeds at “Rompin Wildcats”

Countryside No. 2

9 a.m. “Little Helpers” at Trails Cafe

10 a.m. Thirty One “Topsy Turtles” at Holton Tire “Hotwheels

Saturday, May 20 Countryside No. 1

9 a.m. Holton Tire “Hotwheels” at Suther Feeds

10 a.m. Mick’s Tree Service at Thirty One “Topsy Turtles”

Countryside No. 2

9 a.m. “Rompin Wildcats” at “Little Helpers

10 a.m. Trails Cafe at Jackson Co. Sheriff “Bulldogs”

Kindergarten Division

Teams

*Hot Shots (Elizabeth Gaona)

*”The Flames” (Dallman)

*Alpha Dogs (Eryn Coverdale)

*Goal Getters (Jason Schroeder)

Schedule

Saturday, April 8 Countryside No. 3

9 a.m. Alpha Dogs at Goal Getters

10 a.m. Hot Shots at “The Flames”

Saturday, April 22 Countryside No. 3

9 a.m. Hot Shots at Alpha Dogs

10 a.m. “The Flames” at Goal Getters

Saturday, April 29 Countryside No. 3

9 a.m. Alpha Dogs at “The Flames”

10 a.m. Hot Shots at Goal Getters

Saturday, May 13 Countryside No. 3

9 a.m. “The Flames” at Hot Shots

10 a.m. Goal Getters at Alpha Dogs

Saturday, May 20 Countryside No. 3

9 a.m. Goal Getters at “The Flames”

10 a.m. Alpha Dogs at Hot Shots

First and Second

Grade Division

Teams

*Suther Feeds (Justin Olberding)

*MVP Farms/Pruett Cattle (Ben Pruett)

*Lemon (Ryan Lemon)

*Mighty Bulldogs (Andrew Naylor)

*Wolfpack (Tyler Warner)

*LA/LI (Matt Hines)

Schedule

Saturday, April 8 Countryside Northeast

8:30 a.m. Wolfpack at Lemon

9:30 a.m. LA/LI at Mighty Bulldogs

10:30 a.m. MVP Farms/Pruett Cattle at Suther Feeds

Saturday, April 22 Countryside Northeast

8:30 a.m. Lemon at Mighty Bulldogs

9:30 a.m. MVP Farms/Pruett Cattle at LA/LI

10:30 a.m. Suther Feeds at Wolfpack

Saturday, April 29 Countryside Northeast

8:30 a.m. Mighty Bulldogs at Suther Feeds

9:30 a.m. Wolfpack at MVP Farms/Pruett Cattle

10:30 a.m. LA/LI at Lemon

Saturday, May 13 Countryside Northeast

8:30 a.m. Wolfpack at LA/LI

9:30 a.m. Suther Feeds at Lemon

10:30 a.m. MVP Farms/Pruett Cattle at Mighty Bulldogs

Saturday, May 20 Countryside Northeast

8:30 a.m. MVP Farms/Pruett Cattle at Lemon

9:30 a.m. Wolfpack at Mighty Bulldogs

10:30 a.m. LA/LI at Suther Feeds

Third and Fourth

Grade Division

Teams

Holton Hero’s (Amber Keithley’s)

Mellies Farms (Mike Reichle)

Lightening Bolts (Miller)

DSB Big Foots (Jeremiah Huyett)

Schedule

Saturday, April 8 Countryside Southeast

8:30 a.m. Holton Hero’s at DSB Big Foots

9:30 a.m. Mellies Farms at Lightening Bolts

Saturday, April 22 Countryside Southeast

8:30 a.m. Holton Hero’s at Melllies Farms

9:30 a.m. DSB Big Foots at Lightening Bolts

Saturday, April 29 Countryside Southeast

8:30 a.m. Holton Hero’s at Lightening Bolts

9:30 a.m. Mellies Farms at DSB Big Foots

Saturday, May 13 Countryside Southeast

8:30 a.m. Lightening Bolts at Mellies Farms

9:30 a.m. DSB Big Foots at Holton Hero’s

Saturday, May 20 Countryside Southeast

8:30 a.m. Lightening Bolts at DSB Big Foots

9:30 a.m. Mellies Farms at Holton Hero’s

Fifth and Sixth

Grade Division

Team

*Orange Crush (Doug Diekhoff)

*Burger King “Whoppers” (Justein Fluke)

*Lights Out (Heather Schrick)

*BNB Punishers (Mike Reichle)

Schedule

Saturday, April 8 Countryside Southwest

9:30 a.m. Burger King “Whoppers” at Orange Crush

10:30 a.m. BNB Punishers at Lights Out

Saturday, April 22 Countryside Southwest

9:30 a.m. Lights Out at Orange Crush

10:30 a.m. BNB Punishers at Burger King “Whoppers”

Saturday, April 29 Countryside Southwest

9:30 a.m. Burger King “Whoppers” at Lights Out

10:30 a.m. BNB Punishers at Orange Crush

Saturday, May 13 Countryside Southwest

9:30 a.m. Orange Crush at Burger King “Whoppers”

10:30 a.m. Lights Out at BNB Punishers

Saturday, May 20 Countryside Southwest

9:30 a.m. Orange Crush at Lights Out

10:30 a.m. Burger King “Whoppers” at BNB Punishers