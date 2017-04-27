Soccer teams and athletes names
The Holton Parks and Recreation spring soccer divisions have been reported. Teams and schedules have been released.
The first weeked of games were scheduled for April 1 but were canceled due to weather. Since then rain has continued and fields have been off-limits for practices. Teams, coaches and schedules are as follows:
Pre-Kindergarten Division
Teams
*Suther Feeds (Justin Olberding)
*Holton Tire “Hotwheels” (Joe Kelly)
*Jackson Co. Sheriff “Bulldogs” (Brittany DeBarge)
*Trails Cafe (Chris Ireland)
*Mick’s Tree Service (Cassandra Phillips)
*“Little Helpers” (Krystle Thompson)
*Thirty One “Topsy Turtles” (Shandi Hilliard)
*“Rompin Wildcats” (Jason Larison)
Schedule
Saturday, April 8 Countryside No. 1
9 a.m. “Little Helpers” at Jackson Co. Sheriff “Bulldogs”
10 a.m. “Rompin Wildcats” at Mick’s Tree Service
Countryside No. 2
9 a.m. Suther Feeds at Thirty One “Topsy Turtles”
10 a.m. Trails Cafe at Holton Tire “Hotwheels”
Saturday, April 22 Countryside No. 1
9 a.m. Suther Feeds at Trails Cafe
10 a.m. Thirty One “Topsy Turtles” at “Little Helpers”
Countryside No. 2
9 a.m. Mick’s Tree Service at Holton Tire “Hotwheels”
10 a.m. Jackson Co. Sheriff “Bulldogs” at “Rompin Wildcats”
Saturday, April 29 Countryside No. 1
9 a.m. Trails Cafe at Mick’s Tree Service
10 a.m. Holton Tire “Hotwheels” at Jackson Co. Sheriff “Bulldogs”
Countryside No. 2
9 a.m. “Rompin Wildcats” at Thirty One “Topsy Turtles”
10 a.m. “Little Helpers” at Suther Feeds
Saturday, May 13 Countryside No. 1
9 a.m. Jackson Co. Sheriff “Bulldogs” at Mick’s Tree Service
10 a.m. Suther Feeds at “Rompin Wildcats”
Countryside No. 2
9 a.m. “Little Helpers” at Trails Cafe
10 a.m. Thirty One “Topsy Turtles” at Holton Tire “Hotwheels
Saturday, May 20 Countryside No. 1
9 a.m. Holton Tire “Hotwheels” at Suther Feeds
10 a.m. Mick’s Tree Service at Thirty One “Topsy Turtles”
Countryside No. 2
9 a.m. “Rompin Wildcats” at “Little Helpers
10 a.m. Trails Cafe at Jackson Co. Sheriff “Bulldogs”
Kindergarten Division
Teams
*Hot Shots (Elizabeth Gaona)
*”The Flames” (Dallman)
*Alpha Dogs (Eryn Coverdale)
*Goal Getters (Jason Schroeder)
Schedule
Saturday, April 8 Countryside No. 3
9 a.m. Alpha Dogs at Goal Getters
10 a.m. Hot Shots at “The Flames”
Saturday, April 22 Countryside No. 3
9 a.m. Hot Shots at Alpha Dogs
10 a.m. “The Flames” at Goal Getters
Saturday, April 29 Countryside No. 3
9 a.m. Alpha Dogs at “The Flames”
10 a.m. Hot Shots at Goal Getters
Saturday, May 13 Countryside No. 3
9 a.m. “The Flames” at Hot Shots
10 a.m. Goal Getters at Alpha Dogs
Saturday, May 20 Countryside No. 3
9 a.m. Goal Getters at “The Flames”
10 a.m. Alpha Dogs at Hot Shots
First and Second
Grade Division
Teams
*Suther Feeds (Justin Olberding)
*MVP Farms/Pruett Cattle (Ben Pruett)
*Lemon (Ryan Lemon)
*Mighty Bulldogs (Andrew Naylor)
*Wolfpack (Tyler Warner)
*LA/LI (Matt Hines)
Schedule
Saturday, April 8 Countryside Northeast
8:30 a.m. Wolfpack at Lemon
9:30 a.m. LA/LI at Mighty Bulldogs
10:30 a.m. MVP Farms/Pruett Cattle at Suther Feeds
Saturday, April 22 Countryside Northeast
8:30 a.m. Lemon at Mighty Bulldogs
9:30 a.m. MVP Farms/Pruett Cattle at LA/LI
10:30 a.m. Suther Feeds at Wolfpack
Saturday, April 29 Countryside Northeast
8:30 a.m. Mighty Bulldogs at Suther Feeds
9:30 a.m. Wolfpack at MVP Farms/Pruett Cattle
10:30 a.m. LA/LI at Lemon
Saturday, May 13 Countryside Northeast
8:30 a.m. Wolfpack at LA/LI
9:30 a.m. Suther Feeds at Lemon
10:30 a.m. MVP Farms/Pruett Cattle at Mighty Bulldogs
Saturday, May 20 Countryside Northeast
8:30 a.m. MVP Farms/Pruett Cattle at Lemon
9:30 a.m. Wolfpack at Mighty Bulldogs
10:30 a.m. LA/LI at Suther Feeds
Third and Fourth
Grade Division
Teams
Holton Hero’s (Amber Keithley’s)
Mellies Farms (Mike Reichle)
Lightening Bolts (Miller)
DSB Big Foots (Jeremiah Huyett)
Schedule
Saturday, April 8 Countryside Southeast
8:30 a.m. Holton Hero’s at DSB Big Foots
9:30 a.m. Mellies Farms at Lightening Bolts
Saturday, April 22 Countryside Southeast
8:30 a.m. Holton Hero’s at Melllies Farms
9:30 a.m. DSB Big Foots at Lightening Bolts
Saturday, April 29 Countryside Southeast
8:30 a.m. Holton Hero’s at Lightening Bolts
9:30 a.m. Mellies Farms at DSB Big Foots
Saturday, May 13 Countryside Southeast
8:30 a.m. Lightening Bolts at Mellies Farms
9:30 a.m. DSB Big Foots at Holton Hero’s
Saturday, May 20 Countryside Southeast
8:30 a.m. Lightening Bolts at DSB Big Foots
9:30 a.m. Mellies Farms at Holton Hero’s
Fifth and Sixth
Grade Division
Team
*Orange Crush (Doug Diekhoff)
*Burger King “Whoppers” (Justein Fluke)
*Lights Out (Heather Schrick)
*BNB Punishers (Mike Reichle)
Schedule
Saturday, April 8 Countryside Southwest
9:30 a.m. Burger King “Whoppers” at Orange Crush
10:30 a.m. BNB Punishers at Lights Out
Saturday, April 22 Countryside Southwest
9:30 a.m. Lights Out at Orange Crush
10:30 a.m. BNB Punishers at Burger King “Whoppers”
Saturday, April 29 Countryside Southwest
9:30 a.m. Burger King “Whoppers” at Lights Out
10:30 a.m. BNB Punishers at Orange Crush
Saturday, May 13 Countryside Southwest
9:30 a.m. Orange Crush at Burger King “Whoppers”
10:30 a.m. Lights Out at BNB Punishers
Saturday, May 20 Countryside Southwest
9:30 a.m. Orange Crush at Lights Out
10:30 a.m. Burger King “Whoppers” at BNB Punishers