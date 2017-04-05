RV Softball Sweeps Riverside

The Lady Panthers picked up two wins Tuesday in a Big Seven League doubleheader against Riverside to improve their overall record to 13-3.

The team dominated the Cyclones in the first game 10-1 and then edged passed them in the second game 5-4.

The match-up was originally scheduled for Monday but was delayed one day due to rain.

In the first game, the Panthers took the lead in the first inning by scoring one run on a passed ball.

As the Cyclones remained scoreless, the Panthers added one run in the third inning. Both teams each scored one run in the fifth inning. The Panthers were walked six times in the bottom of the sixth inning and brought in seven runs on a single, two doubles and a triple.

RV had eight hits in 26 at bats and six RBI. Both Sarah Beam and Masey Lafferty led the team with two hits in four at bats. They each also scored one run.

McKenzie Ogden stole three bases during the game.

Lafferty was in the pitcher’s circle for the Panthers during the game. She threw 108 pitches, including four strikeouts and four walks.

In the second game, Danielle Stithem earned the win for the Panthers. She threw seven innings, surrendering four runs, nine hits and striking out four. She had no walks.

Riverside was the first to score with two runs in the top of the second, with additional runs in the third and fourth innings.

The Panthers got on the board with one run in the third, three in the fourth and then one more in the bottom on the fifth inning.

The team had nine hits in 26 at bats, including a home run to centerfield by Beam (her 12th). Morgan New and Beam led the team with two hits each.

More details about the Lady Panthers are available at the subscriber pages of The Recorder. Thanks!