RV hosts track inivtational

The Royal Valley Panthers hosted a track invitational in Hoyt on Tuesday, April 9. Other teams that competed were Jackson Heights, JCN, Council Grove, Rossville, St. Mary’s Topeka-Hayden, Osage City, Santa Fe Trail and Sabetha.

In the girls team scores, Sabetha took first place with a score of 89.20 points. Jackson Heights took second with 75 points. Royal Valley took third with 74.20. Osage City took fourth with 65.20 points. St. Mary’s took fourth with 65.20. JCN took sixth with 63.20. Council Grove took seventh with 48. Rossville took eighth with 32. Santa Fe Trail took ninth with 29. Hayden took 10th with 19.

In the boys team scores, Sabetha took first place with a score of 84.33 points. Santa Fe Trail took second (79) followed by Osage City (77), Hayden (72.33), St. Mary’s (54), Rossville (45), Council Grove (43), Royal Valley (37), JCN (36.33) and Jackson Heights (30).

Top girls results for RV and JH were as follows:

In the girls 100-meter dash, Morgan Harvey from Royal Valley took fourth place with a time of 13.18.

In the girls 200-meter dash, M. Harvey from Royal Valley took fourth place with a time of 28.38.

In the girls 400-meter dash, Kenzie Hegemann from Royal Valley took second place with a time of 63.69.

In the girls 800-meter run, Faith Little from Jackson Heights took first place with a time of 2:25.29. Shanokwe Price from Royal Valley took 11th place with a time of 2:56.98.

In the girls 1600-meter run, Annie Allen from Jackson Heights took second place with a time of 5:57.74. S. Price from Royal Valley took 10th place with a time of 6:59.38.

In the girls 3200-meter run, A. Allen from Jackson Heights took first place with a time of 13:25.68. Lily Cannon from Royal Valley took fifth place with a time of 14:58.79.

In the girls 100-meter hurdles, Kenzie Ogden from Royal Valley took first place with a time of 17.12. Grace Linck from Jackson Heights took sixth place with a time of 21.69.

In the girls 300-meter hurdles, K. Ogden from Royal Valley took first place with a time of 50.64.

In the girls 4x100-meter relay, Royal Valley took third place with a time of 53.04 (K. Ogden, K. Hegemann, Ivy Fink and M. Harvey). Jackson Heights took sixth place with a time of 54.63 (Jodi White, Kylee Dieckmann, Abby Brey and Karley Dieckmann).

In the girls 4x400-meter relay, Jackson Heights took first place with a time of 4:21.10 (Karley Dieckman, MaKenzie Kennedy, J. White and F. Little). Royal Valley took fifth place with a time of 4:33.03 (K. Ogden, K. Hegemann, I. Fink and Jossyln Coulter).

In the girls 4x800-meter relay, Jackson Heights took first place with a time of 10:30.08 (M. Kennedy, A. Allen, J. White and F. Little).

In the girls high jump, I. Fink from Royal Valley tied in second place with a jump of 4’10”.

In the girls pole vault, K. Hegemann from Royal Valley took fourth place with a vault of 8’. Karley Dieckmann from Jackson Heights tied in ninth place with a vault of 7’.

In the girls long jump, I. Fink from Royal Valley took first place with a jump of 15’2.5”. Sarah Marshall from Jackson Heights took sixth place with a jump of 13’10.75”.

In the girls triple jump, M. Harvey from Royal Valley took first place with a jump of 34’.

In the girls shot put, Grace Roles from Jackson Heights took seventh place with a throw of 30’. Samantha Neuner from Royal Valley took ninth place with a throw of 27’10.5”.

In the girls discus throw, G. Roles from Jackson Heights took third place with a throw of 105’9”. Sammie Sender from Royal Valley took seventh place with a throw of 91’8”.

In the girls javelin throw, Sydney Raborn from Jackson Heights took first place with a throw of 119’8”. Emma Poort from Royal Valley took 14th place with a throw of 80’10”.

Top boys results for RV and JH were as follows:

In the boys 100-meter dash, Chance Lyming from Royal Valley took seventh place with a time of 11.58.

In the boys 400-meter dash, AJ Mock from Jackson Heights took third place with a time of 55.45. Alec Mitchell from Royal Valley took 10th place with a time of 57.72.

In the boys 800-meter run, Daniel Little from Jackson Heights took third place with a time of 2:07.56. Holden Mundy from Royal Valley took 13th place with a time of 2:31.63.

In the boys 1600-meter run, D. Little from Jackson Heights took second place with a time of 4:50.19. Calvin Ogden from Royal Valley took 14th place with a time of 5:23.22.

In the boys 3200-meter run, C. Ogden from Royal Valley took 14th place with a time of 12:17.27. Wyatt Bacon from Jackson Heights took 16th place with a time of 12:29.49.

In the boys 110-meter hurdles, Gavin Cumpton from Royal Valley took second place with a time of 15.02.

In the boys 300-meter hurdles, G. Cumpton from Royal Valley took third place with a time of 43.46.

In the boys 4x100-meter relay, Royal Valley took third place with a time of 45.58 (C. Lyming, G. Cumpton, Skylar Mechtley and Devon Hale).

In the boys 4x400-meter relay, Royal Valley took sixth place with a time of 3:47.84 (D. Hale, G. Cumpton, Grant Grossoehme and A. Mitchell).

In the boys 4x800-meter relay, Royal Valley took seventh place with a time of 10:37 (Luke Boyden, Stiles Travis, H. Mundy and Judson Mathis).

In the boys high jump, Kain Fink from Royal Valley took first place with a jump of 6’2”. Jason Bosley from Jackson Heights took third place with a jump of 5’10”.

In the boys pole vault, L. Boyden from Royal Valley took fourth place with a vault of 10’6”. Jackson Ahlgren from Jackson Heights took fifth place with a vault of 10’6”.

In the boys long jump, J. Bosley from Jackson Heights took seventh place with a jump of 18’8.5”.

In the boys triple jump, J. Bosley from Jackson Heights took sixth place with a jump of 39’3”. D. Hale from Royal Valley took 17th place with a jump of 34’3.5”.

In the boys shot put, Taylor Wamego from Jackson Heights took sixth place with a throw of 45’3”. Komesh Spoonhunter from Royal Valley took 10th place with a throw of 41’4”.

In the boys discus throw, K. Spoonhunter took fifth place with a throw of 137’5”. Curtis Niehues from Jackson Heights took ninth place with a throw of 121’11”.

In the boys javelin throw, Kyler Steinebach from Royal Valley took ninth place with a throw of 130’9”. George Wieken from Jackson Heights took 10th place with a throw of 128’8”.