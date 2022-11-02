RV girls vs Riverside

The Royal Valley High School girls basketball team fell to Riverside 50-33

“We played hard and came up short. The final score didn’t indicate how close the game was,” said RVHS head coach David Boucher. “Riverside executed their game plan well and played really hard defense. We had quality shots that didn’t fall. We have to keep working and stay focused on the plan and we will get benefits. There is not an easy game in the Big Seven. We are excited to watch how our team finishes this final stretch.”

The two teams were knotted up 11-11 after the first quarter. The Lady Cyclones outscored RV 9-5 in the second quarter to take a 20-16 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, RV scored 11 points but still trailed 30-27. In the final quarter, Riverside exploded with 20 points and held RV to just six points.

Junior Kennedy Bryan led the Panthers with 18 points, including three three-pointers, followed by junior Alysa Ladson with five points.

The Lady Cyclones were led by Halle Studer and Taylor Weishaar, who each had 14 points.

The Lady Panthers had 31 rebounds, seven assists and seven steals during the game. Riverside had 32 rebounds, nine assists, 11 steals and two blocks in the game.

RV: 11-5-11-6 – 33

Riverside: 11-9-10-20 – 50

Individual statistics:

RV: Bryan 4-3-1-3-18, Ladson 1-1-0-0-5, Davis 1-0-2-2-4, Blacksmith 0-0-2-2-2, Klotz 1-0-0-0-2, Neuner 1-0-0-0-2, Albright 0-0-0-2-0. Totals 8-4-5-7-33.

Riverside: Studer 4-0-6-6-14, Weishaar 4-0-6-7-14, M. O’Grady 3-2-1-1-13, Ewing 1-1-1-3-6, A. O’Grady 0-1-0-0-3. Totals 12-4-14-17-50.