RV girls fall to Riley County

The Royal Valley girls basketball team fell to the undefeated Riley County Falcons recently in the first round of sub-state competition 58-34.

The Lady Panthers end their season 3-18 overall and 3-11 in the Big Seven League.

“We finished our season with a strong showing versus the number two ranked team in the state. Our athletes played hard and with enthusiasm, especially in the second half,” RV coach David Boucher. “They showed a lot of grit and fought through some early scoring issues to find a great rhythm in the game.”

After the first quarter, the Falcons led 18-6, which they extended to 34-13 at the half.

“We had 18 turnovers, and against a solid team like Riley County, you just can’t do that,” Coach Boucher said. “We grew a lot in our season. We averaged eight less turnovers, eight more points and 12 more defensive rebounds per game in the last nine games compared to the first 11. The stats do not measure how much more we improved in many different areas like passing, shooting, individual and team defense.”

The Panthers have four senior leaders on this year’s team, Maddie Saia, Jenna Elmer, Emma Poort and Dominique Wabaunsee.

“Our seniors and our young players really helped each other grow and worked hard together in practice to make positive changes for themselves,” he said. “It was a great group to coach and the seniors will be greatly missed.”

Individual statistics

Riley County: Rignell 4-2-1-1-15, Brummett 5-0-5-7-15, Thomson 1-1-3-4 8, B. McGuire 1-0-0-0-2, K. McGuire 1-0-2-4-4, Kulp 1-0-1-2-3, Burton 4-0-3-4- 11. Totals 17-3-15-22-58.

RV: Michael 1-0-1-2-3, Saia 0-0-3-4-3, Bryan 1-4-0-1-14, Albright 0-0-0-1-0, Price 2-0-2-4-6, Williamson 0-0-1-2-1, Neuner 2-0-3-4 7. Totals 6-4-10-18-34.

Other girls Class 3A sub-state scores include:

* St. Marys defeated Rock Creek 28-24.

* Jefferson West defeated Santa Fe Trail 38-18.

* Silver Lake defeated Perry-Lecompton 62-48.

Riley County will play Silver Lake at RVHS at 6 p.m. on Friday followed by Jefferson West against St. Marys at 7:30 p.m.

The girls championship game has been set for 6 p.m. Saturday at RVHS.